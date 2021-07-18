There seems to be trouble in popular filmmaker Yomi Black and his wife Liz's marriage with a recent post she shared on Instagram

The mum of one joyously took to her Instagram story channel full of gratitude to God for the lessons learnt

Liz who has a six year old son with Black expressed hope that God would send her the right man in due time

Things appeared to have gone sour between popular Nigerian filmmaker, Yomi Black and his beautiful wife of nine years, Liz.

Liz got social media buzzing after she took to her Instagram story channel with a post rejoicing about being free at last.

Yomi Black's wife takes to social media with disturbing post Photo credit: @quamilblack

Source: Instagram

The mum of one who shares a six year old son with her husband expressed gratitude to God for the good and bad times as well as the lessons she learned.

She also thanked God in advance for the right man that he will send to her at the right time.

In her words:

"Finally a free woman!!! God I'm grateful for the good and bad times, Thank you for teaching me many lessons and i thank you for i know you will send the right time to me at the right time."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Liz's post sparked reactions when it made rounds on social media. Read some comments sighted below:

Tomiwasage:

"Whaaaaattttttttttttttttt??"

Andyblayz:

"Happiness is key! Don’t exchange it for nothing."

Sir_eltee:

"The rate at which marriages are ending, it’s gonna be really discouraging for the single ones. I think we all need God and personal effort to make this thing work."

Officialcorazon1:

"For her to celebrate..it means she saw hell."

Kellypanamera:

"Woww, so divorce is gradually turning to something to celebrate and be proud of."

Llcoolkingsley:

"After 9 years of marriage and now she is looking for the right man, "our mumu no too much"?"

