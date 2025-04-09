Arsenal's unexpected victory against LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the Champions League has continued to make waves in Nigeria

Nigerian celebrities who are fans of the North London club have also shared celebration videos after their big win

A video captured comedian AY and friends jumping in excitement, singer Zlatan Ibile vowed to eat rice for the remainder of the month

English Premier League club Arsenal's historical win against Spanish club Real Madrid has become a celebration galore amoung Nigerians who are fans of the North London club.

Many Nigerian netizens have been sharing pictures, videos as well as memes to taunt their rivals following the unexpected with at Emirates Stadium.

Odumodu Blvck, AY Comedian, others jubilate over Arsenal's victory against Real Madrid. Credit: vintageinteriors/iamremote/arsenalfc

Source: Instagram

Nigerian celebrities, who are also fans of the Gunners were also not left out of the celebration as some have posted videos to react to their win.

A video which recently surfaced on social media showed comedian Ayo Makun aka AY Live and some friends jumping in excitement as they sang celebration song.

AY's brother and fashion designer Yomi Casual, who appeared to be a rival fan, was seen looking at his older sibling and friends jubilating over Arsenal's victory.

Another video captured skit maker Remote, dancing on the roof of a moving car over Arsenal's win.

Declan Rice scores for Arsenal against Real Madrid. Credit: arsenal

Source: Instagram

Singer Zlatan Ibile in a viral post also vowed to eat rice for the remaining of the month following Arsenal star Declan Rice's impressive display against Real Madrid.

Rapper Odumodu Blvck, who has a song named after Declan Rice, also shared a series of pictures of the Arsenal midfielder, whom he referred to as the chosen one.

"CHOSEN 1. As time goes on the world will know who you really are. Blessed," Odumodu

See Odumodu Blvkc's post below:

Watch video of Comedian AY and friends celebrating Arsenal's win below:

See moment Zlatan Ibile vowed to eat rice for the remainder of the month below:

See video of Remote celebrating Arsenal's win below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Arsenal thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 8.

Reactions as celebs celebrate Arsenal's win

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the videos, read the comments below:

accessoriesby_darkcoffe said:

"Weeping may last for a night but joy comes in the morning,As an Arsenal fan I can relate, e no easy to experience victory."

_chukwumezie said:

"Timber kept Vini quiet, At some point, I did not notice rodrygo, Partey was excellent as usual, Raya was top-notch with his passes, Rice was unstoppable, Skelly was a beast, Saka delivered his polling unit. I am the happiest man on earth now.. Come on you Gunners."

olivepraise said:

"Incredible win yesterday Gunners let's celebrate by following each other It was a great match but the boys did the job."

chamberlain_dgee said:

"I repeat, Arsenal is simply the best club in the world."

Joeboy loses N3m over Real Madrid's defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Joeboy lost N3m after Arsenal's win against Real Madrid.

The singer had shared his bet slip as he taunted colleagues who were Arsenal fans before the match.

Several netizens criticised Joeboy following the unexpected outcome of the match.

Source: Legit.ng