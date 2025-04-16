Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can pull off a surprise result in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium today.

The Gunners recorded a historic 3-0 win against Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium last week

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks within 12 minutes, and Mikel Merino added a third as Real Madrid were overwhelmed in the quarterfinals

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is confident his side can stun Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium today.

The Gunners scored three goals in the second half against the Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s defense has also been a standout this Champions League campaign, conceding just six goals.

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can beat Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Arteta wants to create record at Bernabeu

Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal are determined to make history against holders Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

According to SkySports, the Spanish coach aims to dominate Los Blancos and capitalise on their 3-0 lead.

The 43-year-old emphasised that while his players respect Real Madrid's philosophy, they are not intimidated by the club.

Arteta explained that the team’s mindset is to take control of the match and secure a victory. He said via Arsenal:

"We have to do it again. It doesn't matter. We have to prove it now in this context. I want to say that my team does not fear Real Madrid but only respects them.

"Arsenal are trying to do something where we are trying to start to dominate European competition."

"We have to earn the right to do that today on a big stage. It doesn't get any better than this. It's a great opportunity for the team. That is the beauty of it and the great thing about sports.

"We have shown we are capable of doing it and that gives us reassurance and confidence we can do it. Now, let's do it out on the pitch."

Midfielder Declan Rice was the undisputed star in the first leg, scoring two superb free kicks in the second half to put the Gunners in complete control of the quarter-final tie per Daily Mail.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says the team can pull a surprise against the 15-time Champions in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Raya Rates Arsenal above Madrid

David Raya believes Arsenal outplayed Real Madrid in the first leg and will aim to replicate that performance in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

According to TnTSports, the goalkeeper stated that the Gunners were the superior side in every aspect against the 14-time European champions.

He also added that the team will approach the match with high-level concentration. He said:

"We approached the game really well, dominated every single aspect and created chances. They did create chances as well, but we fully deserved to win that game.

"It was one of the top games that we've played, especially at home and in the Champions League, playing against one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arteta sends message to Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addressed the press ahead of the game in Spain and noted where Madrid could make it easy for his side despite their preparations.

Gunners have one leg in the semi-final after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and could progress to the next round if they stop their opponents from scoring.

Madrid, on the other hand, have been going through different strategies to stage a big comeback at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as they look to regain the trophy.

