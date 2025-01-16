Footballer Victor Boniface has extended his generosity to VeryDarkMan, who recently shared their WhatsApp conversation

In a viral video, VDM revealed Victor Boniface had promised him N5 million for recharged cards but went on to send more than his promise

VDM, who refused to share the total amount Victor Boniface gifted him, went on to share N2m from the money with some lucky fans

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has shared his WhatsApp conversation with Super Eagles player Victor Boniface.

In a video shared on Wednesday, January 15, VDM revealed Boniface had reached out to him via Instagram, where he gave the footballer his WhatsApp line.

VDM, who shared screenshots of his WhatsApp chat with Boniface, expressed surprise when the Bayern Leverkusen player told him he was also a native of Benin, Edo state.

Prior to their chat, VDM disclosed he had always thought Boniface was Yoruba, Igbo or from Akwa Ibom state.

During their chat, Boniface promised to send the critic a recharged card worth N5 million to support his social media posts.

VDM, who dropped his account number, revealed Boniface sent him more than he promised as he refused to share the initial amount.

However, the social media critic shared N2 million of Boniface's money gift with some lucky fans to learn vocational skills.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption:

"boniface_jrn won’t like this post but then again he suppose know say I no dey keep quiet for things like this…..plus I am still surprised Victor boniface is from edo state…..anyways follow instructions ooo,make nobody dm me."

In related news, Victor Boniface and his namesake and colleague Victor Osimhen, made headlines after they gifted Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut 5 cows each ahead of his birthday.

Reactions as Boniface gifts VDM N5 million

What VDM gave Tunde Ednut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan was one of the celebrities who supported Tunde Ednut ahead of his birthday.

The social media critic trended after he gifted the Instagram blogger a cow.

VDM's gesture to Tunde Ednut comes amid their perceived differences.

