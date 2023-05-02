Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has taken to social media to update fans after he connected with a lady he met at Davido’s concert

Recall that he made headlines after taking to social media to search for the lady who had been eyeing him at the event

Iyanya explained that after getting in touch with her, he discovered she was battling with depression and decided to give her a treat in Lagos

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has now taken to social media to update fans and to clear the air on his interaction with the pretty lady he met at Davido’s Timeless concert, Florence.

Recall that in the past two weeks, Iyanya had made headlines after he took to social media to search for the lady and eventually found her.

In a new development, he took to his Twitter page to update fans on what his intentions were and how things had fared between him and Florence.

Fans react as Iyanya explains what happened between him and lady at Davido's concert.

According to Iyanya, he met the pretty girl at Davido’s concert when she continued to eye him and he could not forget her smile, so he posted about it online.

Iyanya added that thankfully, the lady who is named Florence reached out so he posted her picture and asked his team to get in touch with her.

The Kukere crooner explained that after discussing with Florence, it was discovered that she was struggling with depression because of a close family member who was battling with cancer and she attended the Davido concert to cheer herself up. Iyanya added that when he was informed, he decided to give her a treat in Lagos.

Plans were made for Florence to come to Lagos so that Iyanya could help ‘put a smile on her face’ according to him.

Iyanya explained that a hotel was booked for Florence, new clothes and hair were bought for her, perfumes, an iPhone and more. She was also taken on a boat cruise.

The music star explained that he was trying to assist Florence to become an influencer hence the gift of the brand new iPhone.

On a final note, Iyanya explained that he only met Florence for the first time on the boat cruise and she was taken back safely to her hotel. According to him, he had no other agenda but to make her happy.

He wrote:

“NB. I only met Florence for the first time on the boat and my team dropped off at her hotel, I didn’t bring her here for any other agenda but to make sure she was happy after all she’s been through. Thank you all and keep supporting the movement”

Netizens react as Iyanya explains what transpired between him and concert lady

