Actress Sotayo Gaga has shared a fun video to celebrate her baby as she clocked six months old in April

The Yoruba movie star also shared a video showing a gift she received from Olamide, as well as a clip showing the popular singer carrying her baby

Sotayo Gaga's video has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues in the movie industry, including Olamide

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian actress Tayo Sobola, aka Sotayo Gaga, as he baby girl clocked six months old on Monday, April 7.

Recall that in 2024, Sotayo made headlines after throwing a big two-in-one party for friends and well-wishers to celebrate with her.

The Yoruba movie star hosted guests at her birthday party and child’s naming ceremony after welcoming her newborn, a baby girl, in October 2024.

The highlight of the event was her entrance into the event hall. Sotayo was flanked by a man and a woman on both sides, while another man with a yellow turban wrapped around his head carried a large umbrella for them to walk under.

Sotayo Gaga's baby gets Benz car for kids

The Nollywood actress expressed gratitude to God as her baby clocked six months.

She also appreciated YBNL label boss Olamide for gifting her baby girl a customised Benz car.

Sharing the video of the Benz gifted to her baby as well as a clip capturing Olamide carrying Sotayo's new baby, the actress wrote,

"Alhamdulilah mini me is officially 6months today. Uncle Ola , thank you for the customized BENZO!! E remain driver @Olamide."

Watch video showing the customised Benz Olamide gifted to Sotayo Gaga's baby below:

Olamide, others react as Sotayo's baby clocks 6 months

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from celebrities and fans, including emojis from Olamide. Read the message below:

poshparty_entertaiment said:

"Awwwwwww bless you my darling cutie baby lot of balloons coming through for you one year gonna be lit."

henrie_gee wrote:

"More life, more blessings, more good things to come."

jameel_ent said:

"Faiza how much will you pay your driver. Happy birthday."

donmamakay reacted:

"I tot I already hired you to be her driver."

henrie_gee said:

"A le fun e ni Rolls Royce to ba di ola... Baba @olamide don talk am say RR still dey come."

dafriz_king said:

"U go still tell wetin u give olamide chop I love u both."

remilekunanuoluwapo117 reacted:

"Faiza don first me drive Benz oooo Happy six months old baby.continue to be a source of joy to the family."

olabisi814 said:

"Happy celebration my cutie boo long life and prosperity keep shining and growing in the glory of God with wisdom, knowledge and understanding Allah's, Raman, sekinat, idayah, arajah on you now and forever Ameenah Yah Allah."

Did Huspuppi attend Sotayo's party?

Legit.ng recalls reporting that socialite Hushpuppi joined Sotayo's party through FaceTime from prison in the United States.

A video captured a lady face-timing Hushpuppi while she danced and made money rain on Segun Johnson.

The singer also confirmed that the money the lady was spraying on him came through Hushpuppi as he hailed the socialite, who was seen smiling.

