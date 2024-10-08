Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga is now a first-time mum, to the joy of her numerous fans

The movie star welcomed her first child, and the good news made the rounds on social media

Sotayo Gaga’s fans and celebrity colleagues, including Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, celebrated her

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola, aka Sotayo Gaga, as she welcomed her first child.

On October 8, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that the movie star is now a first-time mother.

Fans celebrate Sotayo Gaga as she welcomes child. Photos: @sotayogaga

Source: Instagram

Sotayo took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself showing off her big baby bump with a song of praise playing in the background.

See the clip below:

Shortly after the actress’ post, her colleague Femi Adebayo Salami also took to his Instagram page to share a post dedicated to celebrating Sotayo Gaga. The actor also shared a photo of the new mum’s child.

See the baby’s photo below:

Fans celebrate Sotayo Gaga

A number of Sotayo Gaga’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted to the news of her childbirth with joy. Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

funkejenifaakindele:

“Oluwaseun ooo congratulations my sister. Oluwa a da omo wa si. Amin”

Mo_bimpe:

“Big congratulations sis ❤️🎉🎊.”

femiadebayosalami:

“Congratulations 🎊.”

Dammyfis:

“This na year of babies 💃💃💃 Oluwaseun💃💃 congrats sis @sotayogaga.”

Pweetyfowowe:

“Soteeee is a momm 😍😍😍💃💃💃 congratulations sweet.”

Meenahskinglow:

“Lane minder for a reason 💃💃💃💃💃 congratulations my best ❤️.”

Reherbrechords:

“Na the queen motgee gan gan be this. Winnning lowkey, no drama no stress, no scandal.🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Queen indeed.”

Lanrelightit:

“Congratulations ooooooooooh.”

Fareekay_store_:

“Wow congratulations may Allah bless the baby .Amen.”

paigeadunola:

“Many congratulations to her ❤️.”

Beckilicioustrend_clothing:

“This one sweet my belle ooooooooo😍😍😍😍😍❤️ I love that social media turn us to family one way or the other ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I have loved this woman for ages, gracing our screen with so much realness 👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations.”

Actress Biola Bayo's child’s christening

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Biola Bayo named her son Tioluwanimi Sijuola Asher in a star-studded christening ceremony at her residence.

In one of the videos from the event sighted online, the actress was held by a man who appeared to be praying for her.

Just a few minutes in, the movie star broke into tears as people around consoled her. Her husband also struggled to hold his emotions as he stood beside her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

