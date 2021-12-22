Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has taken to his social media page to share a special moment with one of his twin children

The Pour Me Water crooner's little boy Jalil seemed to be playing with his dad before he eventually slept off

Fans and followers of the singer took to his comment section to shower beautiful compliments on the father and son

Kizz Daniel shared a bonding moment between himself and one of his twins Jalil.

Jalil slept off on his father's chest and the singer kissed his boy on his head.

Kizz Daniel shares a with his son. Photos: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the name of his third son that he lost was spotted tattooed on Daniel's arm.

Check out the photo below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react

mosesdee1:

"Nah who go marry me make we born our own fine pikin nah.... God when."

finestfaceinnigerdelta:

"Cute."

kingawa_

"Papa’s boy."

snow_abike

"Vado."

callme_franklin_:

"Very cute."

Penthouse for Jelani and Jalil

Kizz Daniel showed a different side of himself since he became a father to his twin baby boys, Jelani and Jalil. However, the music superstar made an interesting revelation to the world for the first time since he welcomed the boys.

disclosed that his woman welcomed a set of triplets but they lost the third, Jamal, on the fourth day after delivery. According to him, he made a promise to Jamal to be the best dad ever to his brothers.

In a different portion of the post, the singer used the opportunity to announce that he purchased a two-bedroom penthouse apartment for each of his boys in the Lekki area of Lagos state. The singer accompanied his post with pictures of himself and the boys. Another photo captured the documents of ownership which carried the name of his children.

Senior pangolo

Kizz Daniel took to his Twitter page to say that the music industry is a cabal and people who don’t belong won't last long. He added that he does music for the passion and he is good at it.

His post caught Jaywon’s attention and the musician shared his take on it. Taking to his Instagram story, he threw shade at his colleague.

According to Jaywon, Kizz Daniel needs to check himself because he can’t get what he doesn’t give.

Source: Legit.ng