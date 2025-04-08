Tope Alabi has shared a fun video from her live performance at former Lagos governor Raji Fashola's wife's birthday party

The clip captured the gospel singer serenading the former Lagos governor and his wife as they display their moves on the dance floor

Tope Alabi's performance at Fashola's wife's party comes after she turned down a surprise request to sing during actress Lizzy Anjorin's birthday

Gospel singer Tope Alabi broke her silence days after she trended over reports that she turned down surprise requests to sing at Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin's birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anjorin made videos where she disrespected the gospel singer for shunning her birthday celebration.

Fashola and wife spotted on dance floor as Tope Alabi performs. Credit: topealabi/rajifashola

Source: Instagram

Reports revealed that Tope was approached by a team who wanted to surprise Anjorin; however, upon arriving at the actress' residence, the gospel singer, after realising who it was, refused to get down from the bus with her team.

Despite being dragged by Anjorin over her actions, Tope has refused to respond.

Tope Alabi sings at Fashola's wife's birthday party

The gospel singer thrilled guests with her performance on Sunday, April 6, as former Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos hosted a birthday party for his wife, Abimbola Fashola.

Alabi was joined at Mrs Fashola’s celebration by fellow gospel singer Kenny St Brown.

Tope Alabi breaks silence with video of her singing at Fashola's wife's party. Credit: topealabi

Source: Instagram

A clip captured the former governor and his wife on the dance floor as Alabi performed amid cheers from guests.

Sharing the video, Tope Alabi wrote in a caption,

"Birthday wishes to our Dear Mother, Abimbola Fashola as she celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday. As you step into this new age, I pray God’s blessings for you all the days of your life. May your strength continually be renewed by God ma. I wish you many prosperous years ahead in Jesus name."

Watch video as Tope Alabi performs at Raji Fashola's wife's 60th birthday party:

Reactions as Tope Alabi performs at Fashola's wife's party

Several netizens taunted Lizzy Anjorin over Tope Alabi's performance at the former governor's wife's party.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

maplenaija_kitchen said:

"I love how she pays no attention to ariwo oja."

freshy_1980_garments reacted:

"Very demure client, demure performance .....lovely atmosphere, devoid of negativity."

honeyp_store1 said:

"Aunty Tope no hear anything I love her."

zeezay10 said:

"Aunty tope sings only for the classy and sensible people."

i_amkissgbemi reacted:

"Best Governor and First Lady More of Beautiful years mummy."

itsjust_angeljah said:

"Wherever the holy spiritual leads me I go. You are going higher!"

josminhairandbodycare said:

"I love seeing couples grows together till old age. But I wished but death took him. I love to love."

_miss_deo wrote:

"Now imagine who you wanted her to sing for few days ago."

mumcee_freshfoods said:

"Na who u want make one person stain her be this ..... especially with her unnecessary shalaye and curses."

damlusfashion_fabrics commented:

"Na this kind party mummy plan to show face not the wosiwosi type."

Lizzy Anjorin shares proof against Tope Alabi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Anjorin posted proof of payment of N4 million to the gospel singer.

She stated that Tope Alabi came forward with claims that she was only paid N2.5 million, but the transaction receipt says otherwise.

"Aunty Tope, my fans paid you N4million and I have the evidence with me. Even if you were paid 500k, were you not an actress?" she asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng