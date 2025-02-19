Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson recently shared a heartwarming moment with his mother in the full glare of fans

The movie star who recently released his film, Reel Love, was at the cinema when his mother surprised him with a visit

Timini’s touching reaction to his mother’s presence raised a series of emotional comments from netizens

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson was recently surprised by his mother at a cinema in Lagos where his movie was showing.

Recall that Timini recently released his movie, Reel Love, and had been soliciting love and support on his social media platforms.

One of the biggest shows of love came for him when his aged mother surprised him at the cinema with her presence. Timini posted the sweet moment on his Instagram page.

Nigerians react to video as actor Timini Egbuson's mother surprises him at cinema. Photos: @_timini

In the clip, Timini had a big smile on his face as he rushed to give his mother a big hug after spotting her at the crowded cinema. The video was accompanied by a voiceover of his mother congratulating him on his film.

The Nollywood star shared the video with a caption explaining that his mother’s surprise was one of the most exciting parts of his weekend. He wrote:

“One of the most exciting parts of the meet and greet over the weekend was my mom and sis surprising me. Thank you mom for all the prayers and words of encouragement.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Timini’s mum surprises him at cinema

The video of Timini’s reaction to seeing his mother at the cinema got several netizens talking. Many of them were moved by the sweet display:

Gleeoflife said:

“Proud mother moment congratulations.”

Gladwell.shiku wrote:

“Mother's love and support is everything.”

Odunagorofilmz wrote:

“This mama na yoruba woman o! Congratulations to you too momma.”

Biggest_zaynarb commented:

“So beautiful 😍! First to comment 😂.”

Rozetta_k commented:

“You deserve all the love you're getting. So glad to see you do your thing.”

Lydiaeires said:

“Proud mama congratulations 🎉.”

Bellzglam commented:

“Not Sonia smiling😍😍. Timini is naturally a sweet boy, see how he looks at his mum🥺”

Halimteefoods said:

“Tinini of REEL LOVE…….your mom is so beautiful….congrats.”

Jerrymudiaga said:

“❤️a mother’s love.”

Realgbohunmi said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ The joy of a mother.”

oyind4mola:

"It’s mummy’s fluent Yoruba for me."

Timini begs Funke Akindele for prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Timini held the premiere for his latest film, Reel Love, and many of his colleagues were there to support him.

In a video sighted online, Timini went to welcome Funke Akindele after they had finished watching the movie.

He hugged her, and the actress tried to lift him up. In another recording, Timini went on his knees to beg Akindele. He pointed out that Reel Love must break the box office record.

