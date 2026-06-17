Equatorial Guinea’s government has resigned after failing to meet its objectives, with Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue citing poor results

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving leader, criticised the administration for corruption and lack of economic diversification

Despite vast oil wealth, the country continues to struggle with poverty and economic decline, leaving much of its 1.8 million population behind

Equatorial Guinea’s government has stepped down after failing to meet its objectives, according to Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua presented the resignation of all ministers, with the vice-president noting that the administration had achieved only about 10% of its targets.

Equatorial Guinea government resigns after failing to meet objectives. Photo credit: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President’s dissatisfaction with government performance

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving leader since 1979, expressed disappointment with the government’s performance. A statement from the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) highlighted corruption, misuse of state resources, and stagnation in development projects as key reasons for the resignation.

“The degree of execution achieved is clearly insufficient in relation to the expectations and commitments undertaken,” the vice-president posted on X.

According to BBC, the president criticised the government for not implementing policies to diversify the economy, particularly in agriculture. He stressed that boosting local production could reduce reliance on imported goods. Despite being oil-rich, Equatorial Guinea’s economy remains heavily dependent on petroleum, with oil and gas accounting for most of its exports and revenues.

Poverty despite oil wealth

Although the country has significant oil wealth, much of its 1.8 million population continues to live in poverty. Reduced oil production and falling demand in recent years have worsened the economic situation, leaving citizens with limited benefits from national resources.

A new government is expected to be appointed soon, as President Obiang seeks to address corruption and revive economic diversification efforts. The resignation reflects his stance that “responsibility in public management must be accompanied by results.”

Where is Equatorial Guinea located?

Equatorial Guinea is a small oil-rich country in Central Africa with a population of about 1.8 million people and its capital is Ciudad de la Paz while Bata is the largest city. Although petroleum and gas dominate its economy poverty remains widespread due to corruption and lack of diversification.

The nation consists of a mainland region called Río Muni and several islands including Bioko and Annobón with a tropical climate and Spanish as the most widely spoken official language and it gained independence from Spain on October 12, 1968. It has been ruled since 1979 by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who is the world’s longest-serving leader.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea struggles with poverty and economic decline. Photo credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

10 facts about Equatorial Guinea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Equatorial Guinea, a small but intriguing country on the west coast of Africa, is known for its rich history and significant oil reserves. Despite its wealth in natural resources, the nation faces a paradox of prosperity, with much of the population said to be living in poverty.

Source: Legit.ng