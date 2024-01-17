Nollywood stars Muyiwa Ademola and Aisha Lawal, who are based in Ibadan, have reacted to the explosion that rocked the city

Aisha shared details of her near-death experience as she revealed she was within the vicinity where the explosion occurred

Muyiwa Ademola, on his part, expressed gratitude to fans and wellwishers who called to check up on him

The tragic explosion that rocked the city of Ibadan, in Oyo state, on Tuesday night, January 16, has continued to stir different reactions amid concerns.

It was reported properties were destroyed in the explosion that occurred at Bodija in Ibadan.

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal recounts experience

The Yoruba actress, who revealed she narrowly escaped the tragic explosion, appreciated her maker for her life.

Aisha, in a post she has now deleted, disclosed that she had initially parked her car near an estate to buy suya but moved her vehicle to another location before the explosion occurred.

She wrote:

“Alhamdulilah for today, I was at Bodija when the explosion happened, in fact, my ears are still ringing from the effect. Thank God for our lives. I even parked to buy suya opposite that Estate o! Now later moved my car from Sloggers Club to the Metro hotel on the same Osuntokun when it happened. Olohun anu oooooooo. Too many dead bodies, ehhhhhh what exactly is going on oooo."

See another post Aisha Lawal shared expressing gratitude to God while revealing that her ears are still ringing from the explosion's aftermath.

Muyiwa Ademola prays for departed souls

The actor penned an appreciation message to fans and colleagues who tried to reach him after the explosion.

Muyiwa assured fans that he was hale and hearty. The actor also prayed for the souls of the departed and those who were injured.

“I am hale and hearty everyone.I have to do this because so many people have been terrified! May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace and quick recovery to those who are injured. It is a sad day in Ibadan. I am okay. Thank you all. I seriously have to do this as I can’t reach everyone trying to reach me. It is such a sad one!”.

What Governor Seyi Makinde said about Ibadan explosion

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Makinde attributed the explosion that rocked Ibadan to illegal miners operating in the state.

Makinde said preliminary investigation revealed that some illegal miners stored some explosive devices in a building where the explosion happened.

He also confirmed two persons died in the incident.

