Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has moved out of Ikorudu to the Ikeja area of Lagos, where he now resides

Prophetess Kehinde Osoba, who decided to relocate Mohbad's dad to Ikeja, said many people have neglected him

In the video, Mohbad's dad was seen having a new haircut as the prophetess said wellwishers can now visit him in Ikeja

A cleric, Prophetess Kehinde Osoba, moved Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, from his residence in Ikorodu to Lagos state capital Ikeja.

In a viral video online, Prophetess Osoba revealed she forced Mohbad's dad out of Ikeja because she knew several wellwishers wanted to pay him condolence visits but are scared of going to Ikorodu.

Video of Mohbad's dad getting a haircut

Source: Instagram

To support her statement, the cleric cited how skit maker Cute Abiola had to leave Ikorodu on a bike during Mohbad's burial.

Prophetess Osoba added that the late singer's father had been neglected

In her words:

"He has been neglected but God didn't neglect him."

In a video the cleric shared on her page, Mohbad's dad was seen having a new haircut.

People react as Mohbad's dad leaves Ikorodu

laidebakare:

"fine man."

___khemichoplife___:

"He’s a good father no one can tell me other wise if e easy run am."

spectrasplashcakesnmore:

"You guys should read between the line... He is a good father, no one is perfect. He tried his best. Pls stop bullying him like they did to his son. God bless you ma'am."

iamkemisolajulius:

"I am really impressed with how far Mohbad's dad raised him without his mother ;in spite of his financial struggles."

official___laradende:

"Daddy mohbad where is primesuspect abi primeboy deni ? When last you see am."

official_akinkolapo:

"No matter what he’s a good Father to raised his son without his mother."

jadepeculiar1:

"Hmmm! I have my reservations. It is well! Baba wants the limelight too… but is this the way? Oye Olorun."

