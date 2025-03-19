Singer Portable has unleashed his anger at Speed Darlington who recently invited him for his show set to take place on April 13

The Zazu crooner in a recent video revealed that Speedy came to his inbox and proposed an amount he was not going to work with

He went on to throw hot shades and state his demands if the Indigenous rapper was interested in working with him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has lashed out at his colleague, Speed Darlington (aka Akpi), after receiving an invitation to perform at his upcoming concert.

Speed Darlington, whose real name is Darlington Okoye, had extended an invite to Portable for his show scheduled for April 13.

Portable taunts Speed Darlington over his show. Credit: @portablebaeby, @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

In a fiery response, Portable dismissed the invitation, telling Speed that he was living in his imagination if he thought he could get him on stage.

He accused the indigenous rapper of trying to use him to promote his own event. Portable also took a jab at Speed Darlington's image, insisting he was no "tout" like the Bangdadadang! hitmaker.

“I’m not a tout like you. I’m a hero, a superstar, a celebrity. I perform everywhere, I perform in London, in America," Portable said.

He went on to set his terms, demanding a fee of N20 million for his appearance.

Speed Darlington trends as Portable drags his upcoming show. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner also claimed that Speed Darlington had previously contacted him on Instagram, offering a hefty sum of N500 million.

Lastly, Portable warned Speed Darlington about his approach, emphasising that he doesn’t associate with poor people.

Watch his video below:

Portable’s video blasting Speed Darlington trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funnyfacts0_22 said:

"Na portable dey do the road wey lead to his town so I no fit blame him for charging 20 million. Town planner Eyan Mr Dapo."

peterr_deee wrote:

"But portable looks like a tout compared to Speedy….Speedy looks more decent, neat and well mannered than portable. No shades.

minglingscene said:

"Patiently waiting for Akpi’s reply. I wonder who is tout among Portable and My President Akpi."

fredwardeze wrote:

"Presido self too do,wetin b 500k na smoke money stingy man,if your money no reach they are artist u can offer that amount they will show up,all those forgotten artist like skyb n co them go even make the show more interesting,u go dey find sash with change na u look for trouble sha."

a4mahoney said:

"Portable u are a complete tout, speedy no be tout. I blame him for calling you... He didn't see other upcoming artists to call."

burnakash1 wrote:

"I see nothing but Two upcoming artists they whine themselves."

Fan raises alarm over Darlington

Legit.ng previously reported that a fan expressed fear about Speed Darlington, after he was released from detention.

In the video, the man shared his observation about the singer and his social media activities.

The man pleaded with his fans to check on the singer just to ensure he was fine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng