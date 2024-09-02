Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian lover have been trending non-stop ever since he arrived Nigeria

Recall that the moment Priscilla welcomed her Tanzanian boyfriend to Nigeria left many of her fans gushing

In a new clip, the duo appeared in traditional Yoruba outfits, prompting netizens to wonder if they were already married

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, is trending on social media over a new video of her and her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

The video saw the lovers rocking traditional Yoruba attires, where they both looked stunning and breathtaking.

Priscilla Ojo and Jux look cute in new video. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The clip Priscilla shared is fast circulating on the internet. While many are talking about how good they look together, others cannot help but wonder if it means they are already traditionally married.

It is no longer news that Priscilla gave her man, who is a singer, Juma Jux, a grand welcome at the international airport after he arrived in Nigeria.

They also shared a quick PDA moment in front of the crowd as they kissed each other affectionately.

Legit.ng has also reported that Iyabo Ojo gave Jux a warm welcome into not just her home but also her family.

See clips of Priscilla and Jux here:

Priscilla and Tanzanian boyfriend's video stirs reactions

Below is how some netizens reacted to the video of Priscilla and Jux rocking traditional attires; read the comments:

@theangeljbsmith:

"Abi shey God gave us countdown to marry n they didn’t tell me?"

@enioluwaofficial:

"My love, ALLofUS are so happy for you."

@itylicioushair:

"I see pure love."

@ama_reginald:

"Awwwn love this for you."

@caramel.plugg:"

"Congratulations baby girl."

@kalvic_couture:

"Are they doing wedding??"

@eunice_perfectclean:

"If na Nigerian men priscy date she for never marry. Congratulations."

Iyabo Ojo parties With Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

