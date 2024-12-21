Actress Iyabo Ojo has flooded her page with birthday pictures as she turned a new age on Saturday, December 21

The mother of two also unveiled her newly revamped lounge and kitchen, Fespris, in Lagos, stating that it was her birthday gift

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo Okoye was also not left out as he celebrated the Nollywood actress on her special day

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo, aka Queen Mother, as she turned 47 on Saturday, December 21.

Iyabo Ojo, who shared lovely birthday pictures, also unveiled her newly revamped lounge and kitchen, Fespris, which included a video showcasing the upgraded space.

In a caption, the actress revealed that the rebranding of her business was a special gift to herself to mark her new age.

“MY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MY SELF . Introducing @fespriskitchen. To celebrate my birthday, I’m thrilled to unveil the rebranded and revamped.” she wrote.

In another post, the mother of two also expressed her gratitude to God for his love, guidance, and blessings.

"As I turn 47, I pray for continued favor, wisdom & joy," Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption.

Paulo, others celebrate Iyabo Ojo

The music executive, in a post via his Instagram page, gushed about his lover Iyabo Ojo as he wrote in a caption,

"appiest birthday Ezenwanyi!!! @47 AllWhitePartyTonight!!! We party hard tonight #HappinessIsFree @iyaboojofespris

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and celebrities as they flooded the actress' comment section to celebrate with her.

oluwatoyin_v:

"Happy birthday beautiful and kindhearted ,God bless your new age."

cruisewithjoe:

"Happy birthday queen."

ufuomamcdermott:

"A beautiful soul! Even more beautiful within. Happy birthday baby @iyaboojofespris."

midas_fabricsjewels:

"Happiest birthday to you queen mother iysxy llnp in jesus name."

What netizens said about Iyabo Ojo's fashion

Legit.ng also reported Iyabo's love for designs which was noticed by her fans, who commended her.

Iyabo, who graced Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors premiere, rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe.

Some of her fans also spoke about how she turns up at events, noting that the celebrity lifestyle was not easy.

