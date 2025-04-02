Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has dropped the audio and visuals of his debut single More Money

The entertainment businessman shared the good news with his fans and followers while bragging about his talent

The song revealed the theme he used for the songs alongside the young music talents he featured, triggering reaction online

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu has finally released his much anticipated debut single More Money.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the businessman in an Instagram reel posted on March 27, 2025 teased a snippet of his upcoming track More Money from his album CP No Small with Davido as the executive producer.

Cubana Chiefpriest's debut song trends. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @davido

Source: Instagram

The video showed him vibing energetically to the beat, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Captioning the post, he revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido is the executive producer, ensuring the project hits all the right notes. “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic,” he wrote, hyping up the collaboration.

The track More Money is branded as an Afro Gyration Gbedu—a sound rooted in Nigerian street vibes, designed to get bodies moving. Cubana Chief Priest boldly challenged fans, saying, “Make I Hear Say You No Dance,” daring anyone to resist the rhythm when it drops on April 2, 2025.

The celebrity barman also shared a video of him with popular female cinematographer Director Pink as he disclosed she would be the one to direct the video shoot.

Fans rate Cubana Chiefpriest's debut More Money. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest releases music video

Alongside the audio of his debut, the father of boys released the visuals of his songs displaying the infectious energy that guides the rhythm of his debut.

On the song, Chiefpriest features rising talents BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce the creators of Ogechi hit song.

In the video, CP as he is fondly called donned a black three piece hoodie attire as he danced and gesticulated on a red background. His male vixens added more flair, amplifying the song's lively visuals.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s new single

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joshuaexchange_the_king wrote:

"Cubana done block me 😢because I say hope in no Dey use this song because of Burna boy till now e block me."

daveplayblogger said:

"Omo Burna Boy Don Unlock Cubana Chief Priest Inner Talent, See Gbedu."

daviddowning6216 said:

"As this guy no de tell Davido the truth na so Davido no no still de tell am the truth 😂😂,"

iamtherealallegedly said:

"The song make song na,it is like a gyration song...hope una know what gyration song means."

iamsace_chanel said:

"See first cp first attempt now,e balm pass many of burna jams sef,cp levels too long,see who burna wan oppress just unseat burna for next Grammy levels oh,only 30bg GENG na I’m fit rubbish burna like this."

boujee124 said:

"Is this song popular reach I no buy limbo maker I know Watin cause am."

iam_koveh said:

If na cause of Burna cp start to Dey do song, make una tell am make em just Dey do am go one side cause no how em fit reach where Burna Dey , I no put water for mouth talk am."

mullies3 wrote:

"See Voice be like frog.., continue with ur Hotel business.....Music is not for you."

Yul Edochie reportedly ventures into music

Legit.ng also reported that actor Yul Edochie launched a music label and signed an artiste.

A viral video showed the Nollywood star happily grooving to a song by his signee. In the caption of a video of Yul grooving to a song, celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Yul Edochie don sign new artiste ooo! Congratulations my friend! Everyone let’s show some love, go stream the song “Amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng