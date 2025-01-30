Bobrisky has reacted to the ongoing divorce saga singer 2Baba and his estranged wife are embroiled in

In the clip, he stammered and struggled with his words and fans were quick to notice it as they dragged him for it

Bobrisky said they didn't inform the public when they were enjoying in secret, so they shouldn't involve people now

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the ongoing saga involving singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had announced the end of his marriage to his wife. Many Nigerian celebrities have since been reacting to the news.

Bobrisky stammers in new video while talking. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online from Bobrisky's live session, the crossdresser, who claimed to be getting married soon dragged the African Queen crooner.

He said that he knew Annie wasn't feeling fine, and he still went ahead to make such a disturbing announcement about her.

Bobrisky also mentioned that what 2Baba did does not make sense at all.

Bobrisky slams estranged couple

Bobrisky also mentioned that when the two of them were having fun and enjoying their marriage, no one was called then.

He added that he does not know what the estranged couple may be passing through.

The crossdresser also said that it was not nice to give divorce paper to each other online.

While he was speaking he struggled to find the right words to use and was also stammering at some points which his fans noticed and used to taunt him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Bobrisky about the Idibia's. Here are some of the comments below:

@ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"Advice don suffer."

@odogwu_mycoti:

"Chai I no blame you at all na 2 face I blame were make bobrisky were no get sense dey advise am."

@cityboikingin:

"Abeg who call this confused soul."

@princemight3:

"For the fact that you still come out public to say your opinion “No still concern Us."

@_daralomo:

"Oponu, behind behind behind."

@the___alpha___female:

"Wetin Dey do bob."

@aola34:

"Abeg who call this thing for advice???? A influencer to set ewon werey because I don't really know what she's influencing."

@sauceoffical:

"Behind closed doors na him my guy find tire , English hard true true."

@governor_59:

"E reach man turn Una begin say make public figure no bring something come pubic."

@the__influentialcaris:

"lol bob please I can’t it’s actually hard expressing your opinion in English language."

@pemluvv:

"Letter R don see shege for Bob hand."

Prison warden speaks about Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison, and a video of their visit quickly surfaced online.

In the clip, one of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that the result showed the kind of reproductive organ he had.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility. He said he was kept in a special cell known as Cell B.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng