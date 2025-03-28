Popular TikTok influencer Peller has spoken up following the massive backlash he has received recently

Recall that the internet sensation and his love interest Jarvis advised Nigerians about using TikTok for the 30 Days Rant Challenge going on

Following that, the comedian made a new video clarifying his remarks, which has since captured attention online

Popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has addressed Nigerians amid controversies erupting around him.

It would be recalled that Peller, in a viral video, had condemned Nigerians participating in the viral 30-day rant challenge.

The TikTok star voiced his concerns about the challenge, saying that such actions could see the government ban the video-sharing platform in Nigeria.

Peller, who hit the limelight thanks to his live videos on TikTok, suggested that the online protesters should use other means to air their frustrations.

The TikTok star said in the viral video: “If you want to really rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok. If they ban TikTok, that’s where we will have an issue."

Following that, the TikTok star revealed to TVC that he had lost almost 500,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 on Instagram.

Peller addresses Nigerians

The internet sensation, in a reflective video, pointed out that he was not the problem of Nigerians. He restated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the head of the state and argued that he was a nobody in the grand scheme of things.

He further pleaded with netizens to let love lead instead of finding fault in his statement.

Peller clarified that he was not fighting for his selfish gains when he spoke against ranting on TikTok and encouraged his countrymen to keep up with the 30 Days Rant Challenge

"I’m Not Only Concerned About My Mouth, There are a lot of Youth TikTok has Changed Their Live, We Should Focus More on The Government instead of Facing Me," he noted.

Peller’s new video spurs reactions online

nanc_y6803 said:

"Make una free this young boy God don bless, Nigerians will wish you luck and start fighting you when their prayers starts working."

zaza_sws wrote:

"Werey ni boboyi this is the owner of Nigeria that place funny sha …. Tinubu baba werey."

mohammed_lexus said:

"But seriously, is this how bro really talks ?"

enit__n108 saiid:

"Na you no know how this people are so jealous of your greatness , people wey dey vex for you , if I were you I won’t even reply online people , no be the same people dey dem no support you and Jarvis relationship werey people having opinion for another person relationship, you see this people wey dem suppose face dem go leave am."

carmatters said:

" have never liked ur content because I felt it wasn’t in anyway impacting to our lives, but seriously I got it wrong, peller God has blessed you and any other thing contrary to that is a pure jealousy, young boy getting it and people saying he is not doing it the right way when he didn’t even k*ll anybody or hurt anybody, so why the hate?"

Why VDM's lawyer dragged Peller

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a viral tweet, knocked Peller for condemning Nigerians ranting on TikTok.

Adeyanju, who repeatedly called Peller a boy, stated that the TikTok star shouldn't tell Nigerians how to air their frustration.

"Is TikTok your father's house?" Adeyanju asked Peller.

