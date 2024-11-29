Big Brother Naija star Tacha is currently enjoying her relocation to the United Kingdom

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality TV star announced her decision to leave Nigeria for abroad

In a recent post online the energetic radio host shared pictures of herself on a date with a man as she spoke lovingly about him in the foreign country

Big Brother Naija star Anita Natacha Akide commonly known as Symply Tacha has continued to carry her fans and followers along her realocation to the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng reported that Tacha finally migrated to London, fulfilling her earlier announcement to leave Nigeria.

BBNaija Tacha shared her first date in UK. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Before leaving Nigeria, Tacha stated that she was beginning a new adventure. In a recent post on Elon Musk’s X, the radio host shared pictures of herself with an unidentified man whom she covered his face.

The two appeared to have been on a date as they took snapshots of themselves from their separate viewpoints.

The reality TV star spurred speculations about her relationship as she lovingly captioned her post:

“I no be photographer but I Dey PiCTURE me & YOU.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Tacha’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@dizboicole:

"You stole my line go give your man."

@flames_collins:

"Line wey you suppose drop for my DM you just dey waste am upanddown."

@MhmdAlissa:

"Follow the account of the Secretary General of the Muslim World League on "X".

@espeezeal:

"Your man Dey hungry o? Why he Dey chop finger nails like rat?"

@smilez92924694:

Person way yo dey hide,fit dey corner another girl outside."

@oghene_komeno:

"Somebody don carry our baby go where she no know."

@AyibiowuSegun:

"All the good pickup lines are taken, but I’m hoping you’re not."

@ash_AMARcocoa:

"Omo! Ekana owo bobo yi ti baje danu."

Tacha rocks N146m dress

Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star slayed in an expensive silver dress.

Tacha rocked the outfit to the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

It looked like the BBNaija reality star couldn't sit because of the style as she was seen lying in a car as she was being driven to the event.

Source: Legit.ng