Renowned Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle is currently trending after criticizing a popular slogan used by Nigerian Christians

The tagline 'What God cannot do does not exist' is silly according to Doyle and does indeed reflect the essence of God

Patrick's remark ignited heated discussions online, with many Nigerians sharing contrasting views

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has expressed exasperation with Christians who persist in holding onto a particular online slogan: 'What God cannot do doesn't exist'.

The catchphrase, created during the 7 am online prayer session by Nigerian pastor and founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), Jerry Eze, was criticized by the ace movie star.

Patrick Doyle says the slogan ‘what God cannot do doesn’t exist’ is silly. Credit: @PatrickDoyle

Source: Facebook

Patrick Doyle argued that the slogan is yet to be proven reasonable, yet people still stubbornly cling to it.

In his words:

"Some people are just too obstinate to admit their folly. Even after that slogan 'What God cannot do doesn't exist' has been proven silly, they still continue to chant it".

The filmmaker also pointed out that: "The scripture 'For with God nothing shall be impossible' doesn't translate to 'what God cannot do does not exist.' It is an affirmative statement speaking to God's ability to do the impossible in a creative and positive manner."

He concluded by highlighting that:

"The latter quote highlights the possibility that some things that ought to have been created by God in the beginning were not, thus concluding that God's work of creation is incomplete. In other words, there are things left uncreated by God that He must now do at their behest. This is condescending in the extreme."

Reactions trail Patrick Doyle's post

Fans and netizens berated the filmmaker over his statement regarding the popular slogan.

See reactions below:

uyimeabasii_:

"It’s silly to you doesn’t mean it will be silly to everyone! Do what works for you!!! What our God cannot do does not Exist."

docminix:

"Is it your chant sir? We didn't ask you to chant it. Dey your dey make we dey our dey."

Godday Samuel:

"The statement is very correct sir, “What God cannot do, does not exist”. Is very correct

"God can do all things but there are things he will not do because it is against his personality. You can do all things doesn't mean you will do all things. Everybody can steal but some will not because it is against their personality. That is what we are talking about."

Dino Cee:

"Let's allow people to express the greatness of God in their lives as their understanding and heart directs them, their intents in their souls is what matters to God."

Prince Rotimi-Semasa:

"Hummmmmmmm finally."

Muritala Sule:

"I wanted to be educated here, but, alas, I am ending up with a splitting headache."

Omamuli Jackson:

"The phrase can be said to be right in one way and wrong in another. Wrong depending on the perspective of saying God cannot lie. But that does not make it totally wrong that he cannot be rightly used also. Lastly, there is freedom of expression, lets people express themselves how they want to as long as it does not infringe on your rights. I thought this debate had been concluded years ago."

Bestman Nze-Jumbo:

"They keep rationalizing their folly to give it legitimacy. So many things God cannot do. There’s no good thing God cannot do but many negative and bad things God cannot and does not have the ability to do."

Toju Jeremy:

"To me, all this argument applies to the physical realm, not in the spiritual. Whether it is acceptable to our human understanding or not, people are using it and God is not angry with them to the extent of not answering their prayers. So where is the danger and why are some people so worked up about it? I have a feeling that if it is really wrong and can lead people to heal, people will not talk about it so much. People hardly talk about wrong things because the devil doesn't bother about it."

