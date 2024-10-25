Nigerian TikTok star Oloba Salo’s associate, Tunde Perry, recently shared a disturbing cryptic post on social media

Perry’s post raised the concerns of Nigerians about Salo’s well-being seeing as it came a few days after he was shot

Some Nigerians wondered if the worst had happened to Salo and if the live streamer had lost his life

Nigerian TikTok star Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Oloba Salo, is back in the news after his associate Tunde Perry shared a strange post on social media.

Recall that on October 11, 2024, news made the rounds that Salo had been shot in Lekki area of Lagos during a robbery attack and that he was hospitalised.

A few days after the incident, Salo’s friend Tunde Perry shared a worrisome post on his Instagram page that had netizens wondering if it was about the livestreamer.

Fans react as Salo's friend Tunde Perry raises concerns about TikTok star. Photos: @funnyhorje, @tunde_perry

Source: Instagram

Perry had posted a black background with some crying emojis on his Instagram stories. See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians worry about Salo after friend’s post

Tunde Perry’s post went viral on social media and it raised reactions from Nigerians. Several of them wondered about the TikTok star’s wellbeing as some of them asked if he had lost his life. Others resorted to praying for the livestreamer’s quick recovery.

Read some of their comments below:

Ghost_ozus01:

“Salo i send you divine healing.”

officialmullerrichi:

“He no go die in Jesus name.. he go survive ham.”

Hosblingz:

“I pray for Salo’s healing Lord 🙏.”

mizh_oluwahindara:

“Pls oh make anything no do salo oh.”

Eniola___sarah:

“Shey this bros sabi use emoji like this?”

Henny_pretty001:

“May be person Dey face one heart break like that now 😂😂😂😂you Dey think something else 😂.”

mayor360148:

“Hope no be say salo don fall sha. Omooo.”

Fundscloud:

“Salo is dead 😢.”

bobby_slime99:

“Everything Na Pr, you go see the lion wey salo go collect when he come back online.”

Oracleking001:

“Salo don die? 😢”

aascholar_:

“I hope salo is safe?”

hadewoye1:

“Make nothing do joygiver oooo.”

Mercy_moore94:

“Hope it’s not what I'm thinking.”

Muiz_5258:

“Nothing will happen to him inshallah 🙌.”

Area Boys steal Salo's money & car

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had lamented about a sad experience he had with some hoodlums.

In a trending video, Salo, who looked distraught, claimed that the boys made away with his money and car.

Some fans found his predicament hilarious as they teased him about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng