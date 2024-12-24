Tunde Perry's reaction has been captured in a video after he met singer Olamide at an event, and he couldn't keep calm

The singer had staged a show, while he was leaving the venue, Perry met him and was singing his praises

Olamide sprayed dollars in the air, and he reciprocated Perry's greeting in the clip that warmed the hearts of fans

Content creator and entertainer, Tunde Perry was over moon to see street pop singer, Olamide Adedeji, after the singer staged an event.

The singer had staged a concert at Eko Hotel and Perry also attended the event.

In the video sighted online, Perry couldn't hide his excitement after seeing the 'Motigbana' crooner after his event.

He ran and was jumping while singing the praises of the singer at the same time. They both shared a hug and later exchanged pleasantries.

Olamide rains dollars on Perry

In the recording, the music star, who sampled K1 De Ultimate's song, made dollars rain in the air and some landed on Perry and his friend.

Olamide was smiling as Perry praised him before they both greeted. The singer whispered something into the content creator's ear.

Taking to the caption of his post, Perry said it's being a while he saw Olamide last.

See the video here:

What fans said about Perry's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Perry and Olamide. Here are some of the comments below:

@adeniyi___xxv:

"Undefeated king Badoo eyan may weather."

@iamthreenity:

"Baddoo na baba."

@tdoe_cypher:

"That bouncer must know how to pick zelle ohhh."

@hemhai_abaga:

"Lewon."

@official_latmus:

"Badoo too loyal. See as he dey whisper Eegbon melo."

@tunde_eko1:

"It’s been long."

@olalion18:

"Which kind loud u dey take."

@emerald_lightup:

"Is been long ."

@maasoroju:

"Laugh wan kill Baddo."

@sammy_harrmy:

"See that bouncer Werrey achieve 1 dollar note."

ID Cabasa speaks about Olamide

Legit.ng had reported that the foremost music producer had opened up about meeting Olamide when he was a teenager.

He shared a few things about the ordeal Olamide passed through before becoming famous.

ID Cabasa also shared his feeling after Olamide left his record label.

