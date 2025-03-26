Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has cried out over people who now sell asoebi in dollars to party guests

The movie star took to her Instagram page to rant in her usual manner and shared her experience with fans

In the hilarious video, Lilian Afegbai recounted how she got a $1200 asoebi for a friend’s party and how she reacted

Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbai has cried out on social media after receiving an asoebi with a dollar price tag.

Just recently, the movie star who is known for her hilarious rants on social media about being a baddie living in Lagos, had fans glued to her story about asoebi materials now having dollar price tags.

Asoebi have become a trend in Nigerian weddings, with the couple picking uniform fabrics for guests to buy and sew to be a part of their big day. Some of these fabrics have been known to have outrageous prices, but mostly in naira.

However, Lilian Afegbai recently got invited for a friend’s wedding and upon checking the invitation card, she discovered that the asoebi was being sold for $1200 (N1.8 million).

She said:

“Una don dey sell asoebi for dollars in Lagos?, make una relax, you people are doing too much, you’re doing the most.”

According to Lilian, the price tag made her do a quick calculation about what it would cost in naira. The movie star noted that the price was unbelievable for an outfit she would wear just once.

“I see dollar sign for the 1,200, na him I quickly carry my phone times 1,200 times 1600. How many million naira be that? For asoebi wey I go wear one time? For your own wedding? Your own happiness? For your own I do? No be my own I do, your I do”, she said.

The Nollywood star said that even though she understands that people think she has money, she does not especially with the current situation of Nigeria’s economy.

She said:

“I get it if you dey think say I don arrive, I go soon arrive, but for now, I no fit pay $1200 for asoebi, I no get am, where I wan see am? For this regime. You no dey see wetin dey happen? Make una relax oo, baddies are going through the most.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Lilian Afegbai laments over $1200 asoebi

Lilian Afegbai’s video where she complained bitterly about the asoebi with a dollar price tag made the rounds online and drew reactions from Nigerians:

Deltastatedeclutter said:

“I can imagine the shock on your face after noticing the dollar sign 😂.”

_sisinenee said:

“For marriage wey dem no even sure if it will last ☹️🙄 my sister decline that invite straight.”

Busola__ said:

“The way I laughed after doing the maths… 😂🤣😂 maybe na prank.”

_iamsheila__ wrote:

“Gist can sweet for Lilian mouth ehn,u no go want make d gist finish 😂.”

Damilolaaaaaaaaa wrote:

“Once I see this Robe , I know say she wan vent lol😂.”

Ifee_chukwu said:

“If I pay 1200 for asoebi cloth, I don become silent partner for that marriage. We go decide how many children we go get together.”

Its.kemzy_ said:

“They wan turn wedding to business for Lagos now.”

Lilian Afegbai laments over expensive Lekki salons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lilian Afegbai expressed displeasure at the rate salons at Lekki, Lagos, charge their customers.

She needed to loosen her cornrows for a movie scene and she decided to visit a nearby salon as advised by her sister.

When she got to the place, she felt she would be charged between N8,000 and N10,000. However, when the stylist was done loosening her hair and washing, the movie star was told her bill was N22,000.

