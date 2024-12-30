Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has caused drama on social media over her post about the IJGBs in Nigeria for Detty December

On her Snapchat page, the movie star told all abroad-based Nigerians to return to their country after posting Lagos photos

Lilian’s post triggered several Nigerians in the diaspora as they tackled her on different online platforms

Nigerian actress Lilian Afegbai is making headlines on social media over her post about the IJGBs (I just got back) in Nigeria.

Recall that Detty December in Lagos, Nigeria, has been in the news for various reasons after several people living in the diaspora returned home and top international stars also visited the country.

Nigerians' reactions to this development were mixed. Some were happy about it, while others were not too pleased and took to social media to complain.

Fans react as Lilian Afegbai tells IJGBs to go back home. Photos: @lilyafe

Source: Instagram

Lilian Afegbai shared a post on her Snapchat page where she threw shade at IJGBs. The Nollywood actress told them to return home because they had finally taken photos with Mopols, with bundles of cash and at popular nightclubs, among other activities.

She wrote:

“Una sha don post with mopol.. Una don snap that boho entrance.. Una sha don snap with cash Bundle.. Una don post on top water.. Una don go beach Abi? Wetin remain? Make una come dey go!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

IJGBs, Nigerians in diaspora reply Lilian Afegbai

It did not take long for Lilian Afegbai’s post to spark an online discussion after it made the rounds online. While some people were amused, others especially IJGBs and diasporic Nigerians were not pleased.

Read some of their comments below:

Mrfantasticcomedy:

“But no be their country? Why their presence dey intimidate you?”

mamaariella:

“It’s our country too and we will stay as long as we want and do whatever makes us happy for as long as possible and if we want we shall relocate join sef. Don’t get it twisted. Nigeria doesn’t belong to only Nigerians living in Nigeria!!!! If our presence erks you too much feel free to leave 😂”

creatureofcomfort01:

“Why e de pepper una?”

dollype_1:

“Una sha don go obi’s house? 😂 come and be going.”

Realize.eyes:

“In order for Nigeria to capitalise on tourism the people need to be more welcoming and reduce the witches and wizard behaviour. Also not all visitors are Nigerian some are just foreigners visiting for Christmas to have fun. Why una body dey pepper una.”

teefahh_:

“Dem dey pursue you when you go their own country? 🤣”

chibabyoflife:

“Allow people to enjoy themselves haba. It’s only a few weeks out of the year. Una too Dey complain 😂😂.”

Oluwafadererami:

“In my home country? Lmaoooo please.”

twinnetp:

“Hahahhaaha IJGB people don cause so many wahala for Naija babes this December 😂😂.”

miz_loriita:

“Cox na them dey cause traffic for lagos.”

ndzika:

“I genuinely want to know what's you people's beef with the IJGB's? Even if they are not citizens (to which most are) why do you feel the need to be very hostile towards them? If you are treated the same way if you go party in Ibiza,Casablancaor Jbourg, how would you feel?”

sopephantom1:

“As you have rights … they do have rights too, and freedom. No suffocate people 😂😂not hard feelings.”

Symplybarbz:

“Nigerians sha, na una de go another man country no wan comot titi lai lai, common IJGB people, una no wan let them enjoy their holidays in peace.”

Madam Joyce complains about Lagos girls' attitude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that UK-based Nigerian podcaster Joyce-Anne Deji, aka Madam Joyce, trended online after sharing her experience with Lagos girls.

The media personality, who was in Lagos alongside many other ‘I just got backs’ aka IJGBs, took to social media to complain about Nigerian babes not responding to greetings.

According to Madam Joyce, there have been a few times when she has been invited to a table, and she has said hi to the ladies already seated there, but none of them have responded to her greeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng