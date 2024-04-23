Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai complained about the high charges of some Lekki salons and it had many talking

According to her, she needed to lose her cornrows for another scene on a movie set, and she decided to visit a nearby salon

After the stylist was done loosening her hair, she thought the price was N8000, but she was shocked at what they told her

Popular Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai expressed displeasure at the rate salons at Lekki, Lagos, charge their customers.

She needed to loosen her cornrows for a movie scene and she decided to visit a nearby salon as advised by her sister.

When she got to the place, she felt she would be charged between N8,000 and N10,000. However, when the stylist was done loosening her hair, the movie star was told her bill was N22,000.

Lilian, also called Akanchawa Baddie, said that the salon owners need to calm down as their prices are too exorbitant. Moreover, if they continue in that pattern, she may have to lead a protest about it.

Reactions trail Lilian's video

Colleagues and fans of the actress have reacted to her video about Lekki salons. See some of the comments below:

@ruthinneh_:

"Me and asking how much before anything na 5&6."

@kingfinest147:

"To loosen hair na N200, to reweave N1k, home service N1500."

@bookolami:

"Lekki and overpricing. N8,000 IS TOO MUCH TO LOSE AND WASH! Yes, I’m screaming, It’s too much, ordinary all back o."

@kech__up:

"For mainland, we dey loosen long braids for 1k sef."

@medlinboss:

"lol, It is the kpompi for me. I paid N28k just to loosen and wash my hair. It’s crazy o. Lagos living is not for the faint-hearted at all."

@swankyjerry:

"Make them make the hair back. Bring that N22k, I go loosen am for you, home service."

@luxury_byobycollections:

"Lekki phase 1 is the New UK salon."

@teminiks:

"I swear na only me dey loosen my hair and wash by myself now o. I don buy my shampoo and conditioner for the house. Na only weaving I dey pay for."

@olyswidy:

"To lose hair in my area is N500 naira."

@glitz_farms:

"Worse part be say many of them no sabi style beautiful corn rows. Wetin una eye dey see for that Lagos sha."

