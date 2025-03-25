"People Suffer Here Too": America-based Nigerian Man Shares Struggles of Living Abroad
- A Nigerian man who lives in the United States of America shared some of the difficulties of living in the country
- The man declared that the USA is not heaven as people might believe, noting that some residents of the country also suffer
- One thing he mentioned was loneliness, noting that it does take a toll on someone who cannot handle it
Reactions have trailed a post shared on TikTok by a Nigerian man who lives in the United States.
In his post, the man outlined some of the difficulties of living in the US, noting that the place is not heaven.
According to Dino Adedayo, those who live in the US also face varying degrees of difficulties, contrary to what people think.
Dino mentioned one of the difficulties in his TikTok post, loneliness, noting that it is true that the place is lonely.
The second thing he mentioned was that the tax system was unforgiving and that a chunk of income goes to the state.
Man shares challenges of living in USA as an immigrant
Dino noted that people who migrate to the US with a Nigerian mentality will see that it won't work for them.
He said another thing he did not like about the country was the snow, which he said was not as fun as people thought.
According to Dino:
"Everyone dreams of coming to America, but can you handle it? America isn't heaven- people suffer here too. Loneliness is real, and it hits hard. Taxes are no joke, and they'll take a chunk. Culture shock is nothing like what you see in the movies, bro it's crazy. Your Nigeria madness cannot work here, these guys have g. Snow isn't as fun as it seems. Trust me, you'll hate the cold. The American Dream is not free-it takes hard work and sacrifice."
Reactions as man shares difficulties of living abroad
@BE YOU TEA FULL said:
"I cried today, the loneliness is on another level."
@Joy said:
"Anything you like talk…. even if it rains fire, I'm still coming!"
@user2987630226860 said:
"If I can survive here in Nigeria then I can survive in the US."
@Phebe's said:
"Oya come back make me I go. So that I go witness am then come talk this kind things."
@Raider said:
"That’s true, but I need to be there so I can make this post to my fans."
@Fave said:
"Seeing is believing abi how dem dey talk am?"
@Minna said:
"I am ready. I like my privacy. I am just looking for an opportunity."
Types of visas to use when travelling to America
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).
This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.
It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.
