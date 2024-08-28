A video from one Nollywood actor, Lege Miami's matchmaking series is trending online

In the video, a lady who is based in Asaba opened up about her interest in a man from the UK

Lege Miami's response to the lady as he immediately ended the series stirred funny comments

Nollywood actor and matchmaker Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miami, is trending on social media over videos from his matchmaking series.

Lege, who is known for using his platform to matchmake people looking for partners, was seen in a live video chat with a lady.

Asaba-based lady says she wants a man from the UK during Lege Miami live matchmaking session. Credit: @legemiamii

The lady based in Asaba, Delta state, expressed her interest in finding a man.

However, she caused a stir after revealing she wanted a man from the United Kingdom.

Lege Miami, who didn't allow her to change her opinion, responded by telling her she was not ready as he appeared to end the video.

Watch the short clip between Lege Miami and a lady on his matchmaking series

People react to video from Lege Miami's matchmaking session

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

BenRmc_:

"Werey ni UK. Na why she still single at 34."

@Ynw_szn:

"The swear she go chop after lege end the call."

GodstimeMordi:

"And she Dey in her 30’s omo werey."

tohun_:

"Omolomo…japa japa Lege if you wan help make you help which one is you’re not ready."

_iam_abisodun:

"Amaka wan leave us for Naija."

ekerin__04:

"From Uk to anywhere you no like UK used."

Why Lege Miami fought Eniola Badmus

Nollywood stars Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus took turns to drag each other on social media.

This was after Lege revealed during an interview how he helped hook up Eniola with her new lover.

In a viral voice note, Eniola slammed Lege for revealing private details about her life to the public.

