Actor Lege Miami’s Reaction As Asaba Lady Says She Wants a Man From UK During Live Video Trends
- A video from one Nollywood actor, Lege Miami's matchmaking series is trending online
- In the video, a lady who is based in Asaba opened up about her interest in a man from the UK
- Lege Miami's response to the lady as he immediately ended the series stirred funny comments
Nollywood actor and matchmaker Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miami, is trending on social media over videos from his matchmaking series.
Lege, who is known for using his platform to matchmake people looking for partners, was seen in a live video chat with a lady.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that celebrities have also appeared on Lege's matchmaking session, and notable among them is Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.
The lady based in Asaba, Delta state, expressed her interest in finding a man.
However, she caused a stir after revealing she wanted a man from the United Kingdom.
Lege Miami, who didn't allow her to change her opinion, responded by telling her she was not ready as he appeared to end the video.
Watch the short clip between Lege Miami and a lady on his matchmaking series
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lege Miami recently issued advice to ladies about marriage.
People react to video from Lege Miami's matchmaking session
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:
BenRmc_:
"Werey ni UK. Na why she still single at 34."
@Ynw_szn:
"The swear she go chop after lege end the call."
GodstimeMordi:
"And she Dey in her 30’s omo werey."
tohun_:
"Omolomo…japa japa Lege if you wan help make you help which one is you’re not ready."
Old women at August meeting join Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge, compete in dancing moves
_iam_abisodun:
"Amaka wan leave us for Naija."
ekerin__04:
"From Uk to anywhere you no like UK used."
Why Lege Miami fought Eniola Badmus
Nollywood stars Lege Miami and Eniola Badmus took turns to drag each other on social media.
This was after Lege revealed during an interview how he helped hook up Eniola with her new lover.
In a viral voice note, Eniola slammed Lege for revealing private details about her life to the public.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng