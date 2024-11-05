Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan is making headlines over the reaction of a female fan who joined his TikTok live

A video made the rounds showing the moment a lady could not hold back her excitement after VDM allowed her to join him on TikTok

The video raised a series of comments from netizens with some of them showing concerns for the woman’s husband

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, had one of his female fans get very excited about him on social media.

The controversial activist recently went live on his TikTok page and accepted a female fan's request to join him.

In a viral video snippet from the TikTok live, the lady struggling to turn on her camera was heard talking excitedly about how she was about to meet VDM on TikTok. The woman eventually got her husband to help her sort out the camera.

Netizens speak about VeryDarkMan's reaction as excited female fan joins his TikTok live. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM, on the other hand, was seen looking confused on the other side of the screen as he wondered what all the commotion was about. The lady eventually came on and started to pray for the online activist. She was breathing heavily as she prayed for God to bless him and for him to become Nigeria’s president among other things. According to the lady, she was very happy to be on VDM’s live session.

See the video below:

Reactions as excited lady joins VDM’s TikTok live

The female fan’s reaction to joining VDM’s TikTok live in the presence of her husband raised interesting comments from other social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Um_fabz:

“In the presence of her husband? 😂😂😂 she’s might not be far from Equatorial Guinea.”

Tywo_omole:

“Ni kini? Even the guy no dey impressed. If nah me be her man the way I go look am even she go carry her yeye excitement comot for my side. Ode.”

Zonnycakes:

“Vdm is confused 😂😂.”

missokhifo:

“😂😂 VDM picked you up ke?? As per lifter of men or what? 😂”

_iamsheila__:

“Why VDM come dey shy?😂 they guy too funny 😂.”

official_peachpearl:

“She see Jesus?”

missyfabby:

“This EqGuinea guy done Dey make me look all women single and married with bad eye o😂 what’s this excitement?”

nellyblkx:

““Daddy VDM” 😅😅😅 some women shaaa!!!”

iam_ochimaintain:

“Her husband is there o.”

Blossom_ff:

“And ur husband Dey house na wa oh what rubbish.”

ife_unusual122:

“No try this for my guy face ooo 😂😂😂😂you will go and marry that vdm😂.”

Abike__sugar:

“Shame dey catch me for u aunty😂😂😂😂😂.”

Shi2_jmk:

“President of which Nigeria 😂😂😂😂the one Dey smoke igbo.”

Peller names money made from TikTok with Davido

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, disclosed how much he made after he went live on TikTok with singer David Adeleke Davido.

About a week after Peller and Davido hosted their TikTok live, the youngster finally reacted to claims that they made $400k (N658 million) from the lion gifts and more given to them during the show.

The live streamer went live on his TikTok page to debunk the claims and also shared how much was truly made.

Source: Legit.ng