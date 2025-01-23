Veteran Nigerian singer Jaywon has come hard for his junior college Odumodu Blavck after the rapper criticized his timeless song "This Year"

This is not the first time Odumodu has dragged the singer online since his viral photo with Ayra Starr

Reacting to Odumodu's recent interview, in which he spoke about him, Jaywon went on Twitter to share his thoughts

Nigerian singer Jayown, whose real name is Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, has lambasted his industry colleague Odumodu Blvck following an interview the latter had.

A recent video of the Abuja-based rapper with Hip TV has been trending online. The cut features Odumodu's response to the question about Jaywon and their on-and-off beef.

Odumodu, whose birth name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, again rubbished Jaywon and mocked his timeless song "This Year".

He stated that they were friends, but it does not mean he won't diss him occasionally, and it also affirms his relevance.

Jaywon reacts to Odumodu's interview

Reacting to this, Jaywon took to Twitter, where he responded to Odumodu for constantly speaking about him.

Jaywon wrote:

"Odumodu will always mention my name in his interviews because that’s the only way he stays relevant. Even he admits that none of his other beefs trend because they’re not Jaywon. When I said he’s not all that, it wasn’t beef it was just facts. Enjoy yourself, boy."

"I can’t stand the fact that Odumodu thinks I’m beefing with him. Yo, get over it and focus on your career, bro. Or is it that you just can’t handle the fact that I’ll always be relevant because of that one single you keep coming for?"

See his tweets below:

Many react to Jaywon's reply to Odumodu

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below;

@Geekay630nation said:

"Baba you need all this one you dey do oo"

@rhaysniphes reacted:

"But Mariah Carey tops the chart every Christmas with the same song... grow up boy."

@bshdesse commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂The reason why afrobeats will always loose their awards to tyla is bcus they keep hating themselves and bringing each others hard work down,it is not a curse but that's the truth."

@moblack428 said:

"African queen 2face , this years Jaywon , bro create your own evergreen."

@blak_shakespear reacted:

"Jaywon has an evergreen song, not everyone has that."

@great__juwon commented:

"Y'all compare ever green seasoned music to noice and slangs !!!??? Na una wey dey rate portable and him fellow noise makers I blame."

@edewede.tee said:

"Odumodu just Dey confuse Jaywon. As he Dey diss na so e Dey praise am😃."

Netizens drag Odumodu Blvck for criticising Jaywon

In a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Jaywon shared his timeless song "This Year" to mark the beginning of 2025, but it did not go down well with Odumodu Blvck.

Odumodu Blvck laughed at Jaywon for displaying a video of himself performing.

This Year unsettled netizens Many social media users shared ways that Jaywon was better than Odumodu Blvck, and they tackled the latter's career.

