A throwback clip of Jarvis Jadrolita engaging in a war of words with her boyfriend Peller, has resurfaced on TikTok, sparking a frenzy of reactions from fans.

The video captured the couple's public banter with each other, causing speculations about disrespect in their relationship.

Jarvis and Peller tackle each other in throwback video

Posted by @chidimm321 on TikTok, the clip showed Jarvis Jadrolita and Peller dressed in uniforms, seemingly filming content.

Peller teasingly remarked that Jarvis did not look attractive in her school attire, causing a swift response from his girlfriend.

"See how you even be. You no even fine in school uniform," Peller said.

Jarvis fired back, dismissing Peller's jibe and launching a counterattack on his appearance.

In her words:

"You're a fool. Look at you. You think you're even responsible in the uniform. You managed to be fine."

Reactions trail throwback video of Jarvis and Peller

Fans of the duo flooded the comments section on TikTok, eager to share their thoughts on the resurfaced video.

While many fans praised their chemistry and funny exchanges, others, however, expressed concern that their banter occasionally bordered on disrespect.

@LOST _BOY said:

"I never still understand this your English ooo I don turn my phone upside down no way."

@Vic Prym said:

"Shey na peller look for trouble?? Na so peller take dey talk to him senior sister? Relationship aside, the gal senior peller well."

@Ub Maltiti said:

"But Jarvis is a respectful girl, who noticed how she lowered herself to de cameraman??"

@Mrs Ambrose said:

"Peller always smiling after she speaks meaning I know my baby and her bad mouth."

@unbothered_rayder reacted:

"Why did she take it personal he was just pulling her legs."

@Dracula added:

"You no sabi English and you dey do forex trade loss at its peak."

