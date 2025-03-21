Global site navigation

"You Don't Look Responsible": Old Video of Jarvis Dragging Boyfriend Peller Resurfaces
People

"You Don't Look Responsible": Old Video of Jarvis Dragging Boyfriend Peller Resurfaces

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A throwback video of popular AI girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, and her boyfriend Peller has resurfaced on the TikTok app
  • The video captured a hilarious banter between the lovers, sparking speculations that they've always been longtime frenemies
  • Fans of the controversial couple stormed the comments section to react to the video which has been trending on TikTok

A throwback clip of Jarvis Jadrolita engaging in a war of words with her boyfriend Peller, has resurfaced on TikTok, sparking a frenzy of reactions from fans.

The video captured the couple's public banter with each other, causing speculations about disrespect in their relationship.

Old video of Jarvis and Peller engaging in war of words
Jarvis drags Peller as they rock uniform while creating content Photo credit: @chidimm321, Peller/TikTok.
Jarvis and Peller tackle each other in throwback video

Posted by @chidimm321 on TikTok, the clip showed Jarvis Jadrolita and Peller dressed in uniforms, seemingly filming content.

Peller teasingly remarked that Jarvis did not look attractive in her school attire, causing a swift response from his girlfriend.

"See how you even be. You no even fine in school uniform," Peller said.

Jarvis fired back, dismissing Peller's jibe and launching a counterattack on his appearance.

Old video of Jarvis and Peller engaging in war of words
Jarvis and Peller exchange words in throwback video Photo credit: @realjadrolita, Peller/TikTok.
In her words:

"You're a fool. Look at you. You think you're even responsible in the uniform. You managed to be fine."

Reactions trail throwback video of Jarvis and Peller

Fans of the duo flooded the comments section on TikTok, eager to share their thoughts on the resurfaced video.

While many fans praised their chemistry and funny exchanges, others, however, expressed concern that their banter occasionally bordered on disrespect.

@LOST _BOY said:

"I never still understand this your English ooo I don turn my phone upside down no way."

@Vic Prym said:

"Shey na peller look for trouble?? Na so peller take dey talk to him senior sister? Relationship aside, the gal senior peller well."

@Ub Maltiti said:

"But Jarvis is a respectful girl, who noticed how she lowered herself to de cameraman??"

@Mrs Ambrose said:

"Peller always smiling after she speaks meaning I know my baby and her bad mouth."

@unbothered_rayder reacted:

"Why did she take it personal he was just pulling her legs."

@Dracula added:

"You no sabi English and you dey do forex trade loss at its peak."

Watch the video here:

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

Source: Legit.ng

