Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to celebrate with joy as her younger sister is on her way to becoming a first-time mother

In posts on her Instagram story channel, the TV host shared photos of her sister and her baby bump

Toke expressed gratitude to God and revealed that after 30 years, their dead parents' lineage had been extended

God has blessed TV host and actress Toke Makinwa's family, and she took to social media to celebrate.

In posts on her Instagram story channel, the media personality extended gratitude to God, promising to sing his praises for the blessing in her sister's life.

Netizens celebrate with Toke Makiwa over sister's pregnancy Photo credit: @tokemakinwa/@abirydland

Source: Instagram

Toke wrote on her Instagram page:

"This testimony has me in awe of God. I can't wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the red sea. The Lord has broken the walls of Jericho."

Toke's sister has been married for six years and will finally become a mother soon.

She shared photos of her sister from her maternity shoot, beautifully showing off her cute baby bump.

The media personality also revealed that after thirty years, their dead parents' lineage had been carried on by her sister.

"Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years later, the Lord has extended your lineage."

See posts below:

Netizens celebrate with Toke Makinwa

gift_eze1:

"All Glory belongs to Him. At His own time He favor Zion"

chipsys_oven:

"This year eh God has just been showing off his children.God is good"

i_am_onyi_empire:

"It might take time but It will definitely come to pass congratulation"

miriam.jacob:

"When the time is right,the lord will make it happen congratulations and May your joy never be cut short "

m.a_fashionnn:

"Thank You Jesus. I claim this for all those in waiting. Your Testimony is next. Amen ❤"

giftadene:

"Congratulations. Dear Toks, you are next in line, Amen!"

inisandra:

"Congratulations may the lord bless the new born To everywoman waiting on God for this beautiful testimony we shall also be celebrated it can only take time but God is not asleep.'

Source: Legit.ng