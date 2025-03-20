Fans of Oriyomi Hamzat and Oni of Ife's former wife, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, have reacted to the news about them

The state government had dropped all criminal charges levelled against the two over the death of some children

Many shared their take about the situation as they rejoiced about the freedom Hamzat and the former Queen would enjoy

Reactions have trailed the news about Queen Naomi Ogunwusi and Oriyomi Hamzat after the state government dropped all the charges made against them

Oni of Ife's former queen, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi and Orioyomi Hamzat were arrested after the stampede that took the lives of many children at a party in Ibadan.

Fans thank God over Queen Naomi, Oriyomi Hamzat. Photo cresdit@iamoriyomihamzat/@queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

The two were later exonerated of all charges by the state government, despite the promise made by the government to bring them to book.

Fans reacted to the news as they shared their take about it online. Some dragged the government for first disgracing the two of them and putting them through a lot of torture.

A few others asked if the government truly wanted to jail them for doing something good for the people.

Fans congratulate Hamzat Queen Naomi

Lovers of Queen Naomi, Hamzat thank God. Photo credit@queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

Also in the comment section of the post, many rejoiced over the good news. They congratulated the two and appreciated all the people, who ensured the case was drooped by the government. They also appreciated God for the wonderful development.

Some of the fans of the media personality and the former queen, who prayed about the case, bragged that their prayers were answered by God and shared some funny emojis.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Queen Naomi and Hamzat Oriyomi. Here are some comments below:

@shade.dawsonn commented:

"Dem craze. Una wan send dem go prison for doing good."

@ruthorianele400 reacted:

"Before if he worked on his state, adults will not fight to enter a party for children."

@holartoobusoon said:

"They just wanted to shame them but God is on his throne."

@yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition stated:

"Another testament that if God sends you on an assignment, He'll back you up, no matter the challenges out there. To God alone be all the Glory."

@foreignlabel323 wrote:

"Such a good news ."

@rommytop4real shared:

"This matter came to my mind today o, God be with them all! Naomi has been so quiet lately may God stand in for her."

@temmy.sho said:

"Alhamdullilahi, we dey pray e dey show. Wow. Finally... Oluwaseun o."

@bukolaoreofe shared:

"Oluwaseun, affliction will not rise again in Jesus name."

Queen Naomi speaks about stampede

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede involving her and Hamzat Oriyomi that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

While granting an interview, the mother of one also shared the exact time that the stampede to place and how the action of some mothers led to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng