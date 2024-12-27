The mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola has shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede that left some children dead

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive

The mother of Queen Naomi added that it was not the first time her daughter would be engaged in sharing food items, and she pleaded for her release

As the police custody stay of Queen Naomi Silekunola continues to extend, her mother has shared her side of the story.

In an interview with ace broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, Queen Naomi's mum said her daughter runs a non-governmental organisation and has been distributing food items to children for over a decade across different states in the country. However, this year, she decided to take it to Ibadan, Oyo state, on December 18.

The crowd that turned up were uncontrollable as some mothers threw their children over the fence. Although the program was slated for 10am, the stampede happened between 6am and 7am before the event began.

Queen Naomi's mother cries out

The mother of Queen Naomi noted that she and her daughter reported to the stampede to the police the same day it happened, and her daughter was detained. She added that she has been running around seeking for who can help her with her daughter's release to no avail.

Besides, she said Queen Naomi has a good heart and they did not expect the Ibadan stampede to happen. She also revealed her love for children and how she was a children's teacher for years. In addition, she pleaded for mercy because ger daughter is not happy about the situation. She asked Nigerians to help her beg so that they would leave her daughter alone.

Before the event commenced, she said that their personal security - two policemen and bouncers - were around to ensure safety. However, it ended in a chaotic way. She said that all she wanted was the release of her daughter.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions as Queen Naomi's mum speaks up

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Queen Naomi's mother cries out below:

@opeyemitorewa:

"The govt is supposed to set up a panel first to investigate and know exactly what happened. Arresting and remanding should not be the next step. If after investigations, they can now start arresting if need be."

@tomamode:

"As a matter of fact, that woman that we were told that she threw her child from the fence and the child smashed his head on a stone and died immediately should be arrested. She killed her own son because of rice biscuits and sweet. Was it Naomi that asked them to get there 4am? They should pls release Hazmat Naomi and others abeg o."

@officialelvy1:

"May our good deeds never put us in trouble! Iseeee."

@yetidarl:

"Traditional politics is involve."

@mercyalinok:

"I wonder why the king is silence over this matter. His ex-wife is being humiliated and he was just silent."

Queen Naomi's sister speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has once again cried out over her sibling’s case on social media.

After the Ibadan stampede, the Ooni of Ife’s former wife was arrested and charged in court for murder.

Simi revealed that they were told that Queen Naomi’s situation was an order from above, and this got Nigerians talking.

