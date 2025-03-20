Oriyomi Hamzat has pledge support for the boy who went viral for reading news in Yoruba a few days ago

In the recording, he promised to train him and sponsor him in school till he graduates and would employ him

Fans were excited about the good news and prayed for the media personality in the comment section of the post

Media personality and boss of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat has shared the plans he has for Samuel also known as Radio Boi, the viral boy, who read news in Yoruba Language.

A video had emerged a few days ago of a boy who was reading Yoruba news in fluent language, many were excited and praised him for his talent.

Oriyomi Hamzat's fans appreciate him over Radio Boi. Photo credit@iamoriyomihamzat/@boluwaitfer_abj

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the boy was seen with Oriyomi Hamzat, who was arrested along with Oni of Ife's ex-queen, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi a few months ago.

In the recording, the radio station owner said that he was employing Radio Boi at Agidigbo FM. He brought out the employment letter and read the content to everyone, who were present at the event.

Oriyomi Hamzat shares his plan

Sharing his plan for Radio Boi, Oriyomi Hamzat disclosed that he would sponsor him to school and also train him to be a seasoned broadcaster.

Hamzat also noted that while the boy is schooling, he would be paying his salary, as he would also employ him after he finishes school.

Fans praise Oriyomi Hamzat

Fans of the media personality were happy to see the development as they praised him and his generosity.

Oriyomi Hamzat shares plan for Radio Boi. Photo credit@iamoriyominhamzat

Source: Instagram

They also prayed for the small boy and praised his brilliance and talent at a young age.

This is coming months after the Oyo state government bragged of bringing Oriyomi Hamzat and Queen Naomi to book over the unfortunate incident that happened in the state. They were imprisoned for weeks before they were granted bail.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Oriyomi Hamzat and the Radio Boi. Here are some comments below:

@Dr_Pharouk commented:

"Happy for him, funny thing is. All this radio shows na free o. Shishi dem no dey drop. My own is, they should at least give him or his parents Tfare."

@jonny_demmy reacted:

"This is a sharp Boy, Brilliant at that, well trained too, congratulations boy."

@redeyhacho shared:

"If them dey make use of talent like this for naija.E go better pass this."

@unlimited_esther said:

"Thank you Lord on this Little boy Behalf, kabiyosi oluwa Esun."

@oluwasmart_ajuwa stated:

"Thanks you so much sir."

@yekeen_bolaji_9 wrote:

"Hope is real sha because this Nigeria ehhh make person sha dey look."

Queen Naomi speaks about stampede

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Queen Naomi Silekunola had shared what she knows about the Ibadan stampede involving her and Hamzat Oriyomi that left some children dead.

She revealed the time when the number of people who trooped to benefit from her daughter's philanthropy became massive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng