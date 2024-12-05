Skit maker Egungun and his wife has moved on from the controversy that many thought would end their marriage

A personal video had surfaced online of the skit and a woman a few hours after Egungun's wife cried about a blackmailer

In a new video shared by Egungun's wife, the two love birds were seen showing off their love affair to their fans

Nigerian skit maker Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos and his wife, Pashotah, seemed to have forgotten the backlash they received as a result of the viral personal tape of the funny man.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians had reacted to the post made by Pashotah about a lady, who was threatening to blackmail her husband.

In a new video shared by the content creator's wife, the couple were in their car while the funny man was driving. They loved up and ensured to look at the camera while displaying love.

Egungun, wife share kiss

Also in the recording, the couple shared a kiss and smiled at each other lovingly. The skit maker also gave his woman a kiss on her forehead.

Pashotah shared a video of how she prepared for their outing and how her makeup was done before she stepped out of the house.

Recall that some celebrities supported the couple. They shared their opinion about the personal video, and even blasted critics of the couple.

What fans said about Egungun's wife's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the skit maker's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

Xxssive reacts to Egungun's video

Legit.ng had reported that Nkechi Blessing lover, Xxssive joined the league of celebrities encouraging Egungun over his viral tape.

Xxssive blamed the lady, who made the recording, and said that Egungun was forced into it.

In the clip, he told the content creator to take care of his wife and also advised his wife.

