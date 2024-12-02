Bobrisky Threatens to Boycott People From Nigeria Over Egungun's Viral Tape, Advises His Wife
- Bobrisky has joined the league of celebrities reacting to skit maker Egungun's viral tape
- In a post online, he advised the content creator's wife on what to do about the situation and slammed the lady in the video
- His post sparked reactions among fans in the comment section as they debated about the kind of advice he gave
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Embattled crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has given his two cents to skit maker, Egungun over his viral tape.
Legit.ng had reported that the content creator's personal video caused a buzz online and a few celebrities shared their take about it.
In a post by the crossdresser, he stated that only a fool will leave his man for the video circulating online.
He told Egungun's wife that it was time to love the skit maker more.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Bobrisky threatens Nigerians
Bobrisky also thanked God that he was out of Nigeria. He mentioned that with that rate at which people were exposing personal tapes, it was time not to trust a lot of people again.
Mummy of Lagos as he was fondly called threatened to boycott a lot of people he knows in Nigeria over their habit of posting personal recordings.
Bobrisky blasted the lady in Egungun's video for what she did to the funny man.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Egungun's video
Netizens reacted to the advice Bobrisky gave Egungun's wife. Here are some of the comments below:
@tesh.23:
"Oya bendi your back? Back to back."
@sweezzy1:
"If na the girl own cast you go give egungun same advise?"
@postopaul336:
"So bob don run leave Nigeria like this,VDM no small ooo."
@iyke.valentine:
"Thank God Nigerians can enjoy our country without Bobrisky."
@yii_sha:
"Bob and supporting rubb!sh 5 & 6."
@adenike.ashaolu:
"Of course he messed up,who never fxck up should throw the stone fiest..first."
@tochi_lifestyle:
"Na this kind situation dey revive my trust issues."
@ariivanaa_:
"Women are jealous to see other women happy with their man."
Nigerian react to Egungun's video
Legit.ng had reported that Netizens had reacted to the issue surrounding skit maker Egungun and a lady who wanted to blackmail him.
A few of the skit maker's fans blamed the wife for crying out on behalf of her partner, and they asked questions.
Some people also shared their observation about his marriage to the lady, and many were not happy with her.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng