Bobrisky has joined the league of celebrities reacting to skit maker Egungun's viral tape

In a post online, he advised the content creator's wife on what to do about the situation and slammed the lady in the video

His post sparked reactions among fans in the comment section as they debated about the kind of advice he gave

Embattled crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has given his two cents to skit maker, Egungun over his viral tape.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator's personal video caused a buzz online and a few celebrities shared their take about it.

In a post by the crossdresser, he stated that only a fool will leave his man for the video circulating online.

He told Egungun's wife that it was time to love the skit maker more.

Bobrisky threatens Nigerians

Bobrisky also thanked God that he was out of Nigeria. He mentioned that with that rate at which people were exposing personal tapes, it was time not to trust a lot of people again.

Mummy of Lagos as he was fondly called threatened to boycott a lot of people he knows in Nigeria over their habit of posting personal recordings.

Bobrisky blasted the lady in Egungun's video for what she did to the funny man.

How fans reacted to Egungun's video

Netizens reacted to the advice Bobrisky gave Egungun's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@tesh.23:

"Oya bendi your back? Back to back."

@sweezzy1:

"If na the girl own cast you go give egungun same advise?"

@postopaul336:

"So bob don run leave Nigeria like this,VDM no small ooo."

@iyke.valentine:

"Thank God Nigerians can enjoy our country without Bobrisky."

@yii_sha:

"Bob and supporting rubb!sh 5 & 6."

@adenike.ashaolu:

"Of course he messed up,who never fxck up should throw the stone fiest..first."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Na this kind situation dey revive my trust issues."

@ariivanaa_:

"Women are jealous to see other women happy with their man."

Nigerian react to Egungun's video

Legit.ng had reported that Netizens had reacted to the issue surrounding skit maker Egungun and a lady who wanted to blackmail him.

A few of the skit maker's fans blamed the wife for crying out on behalf of her partner, and they asked questions.

Some people also shared their observation about his marriage to the lady, and many were not happy with her.

Source: Legit.ng