Kanye West has attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z by making a number of surprising accusations regarding the couples' children in a fresh X outburst

The rapper then went on a rant against artificial insemination and made some harsh remarks about persons afflicted with mental disorder

Hours after deciding to target Jay and Bey's family, Kanye returned and hurled a few insults at them, heating up the internet

American rapper Kanye West ignited a fresh round of his social media outbursts as he targeted Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, and their children.

The Carter family-focused rage began Tuesday, March 18, evening, with the Carninival rapper randomly asking:

Kanye West throws shades at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family. Credit: @ye, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE RETARDED," which sparked a series of vile posts on X.

The rapper then went on a tirade against artificial insemination and made some derogatory remarks about people with mental impairments.

“This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he said.

Hours after deciding to troll Jay and Bey's family, Kanye West returned and hurled a few shades at them.

He reprimanded the pair for leaving him and selling out.

"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END," he tweeted in all uppercase. "FUUCK, THOSE K*ON ASSS NIIGAS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES."

Kanye West causes stir online as he drags Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids. Credit: @ye

Source: Instagram

The rapper then argued that he removed the initial message regarding the Carter children not out of regret, but because he was concerned that his Twitter account might be suspended.

"Took it down like Down syndrome," he wrote. "Get it."

He went on by claiming that some industry insiders called him about his post:

“SOMEBODY FROM MY MUSIC TEAM CALLED ME AND BEGGED ME TO TAKE IT DOWN AND SPOKE ON TWITTER BANNING ETC. IM SOOOO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN.

“AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT FUCCK JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.”

Legit.ng took a close look at Ye’s X to discover that his vile comments about Beyoncé and Jay Z were still there, triggering hot takes from fans.

See his posts below:

He also shared this:

Netizens react to Kanye West’s remarks about Jayz and Beyoncé's kids

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Finalbossjimmy wrote:

"At least Jay Z can see his kids EVERYDAY, meanwhile you gotta call Travis Scott to know the location of your kids bday party."

mille_dumebs.a said:

"This one don kolo."

nanel_fashionstore wrote:

"Person wey don dey craze…but they’ll say it’s rap bars."

_maxwhite01 said:

"Nah every country get Portable… Kanye Olalomi."

phynahair.ng said:

"Na only God fit heal kanye."

ibitoye.omolayo wrote:

"Nurse....... Why didn't you give him his meds last night."

chanelious_gold said:

"What?!!! If I was Beyoncé and jz I would destroy him. What is wrong with him coming for kids unprovoked. Nah this is the height. His family should get him institutionalized."

Kanye West brags about wife Bianca Censori

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanye West reacted to the deafening buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the 2024 Grammys event.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body.

In a new update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng