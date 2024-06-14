Some trending images of Jay-Z and Beyonce's Malibu house have emerged online, and glimpses of the interior designs of the infrastructure are a marvel to behold

The architectural marvel designed by the esteemed Japanese architect Tadao Ando is reported to be valued at $200m

Jay-Z and his beautiful wife, Beyonce, reportedly moved into the Malibu home in 2023 and acquired it from Los Angeles art collector Bill Bell Jr

Music superstars Jay-Z and Beyonce are some of the wealthiest entertainers ever to walk the earth's surface. The Hip-hop power couple's combined wealth is valued at around $3.5 billion.

They recently acquired a new home for their family in the Malibu highbrow area of California. According to Forbes, the couple's new home is worth $200m and sits on 30,000 square feet.

Leaked Images of Jay-Z and Beyonce's new Malibu grand mansion goes viral online. Photo credit: @popbase/@beyonce

Since reports about the new house made its way to social media, many have been looking for glimpses of the interior decorations, setting, and design of the Malibu marvel.

More details about Jay-Z and Beyonce's house

After nearly a year of the Grammy record breakers moving into their Malibu home, some clips of the house's interior decoration have leaked online, leaving many stunned.

Legit.ng recalls reporting about the singers holding their All-White party at the new house in December 2023.

According to Forbes, the American music moguls acquired the new home from Bill Bell Jr., the heir to the Soap Opera fortune of Young and Restless.

The Malibu house is currently rated as the most expensive in all of California.

Below are some trending images of the $200m:

Nigerians react to the viral images

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending images:

@omah_sleek:

"Whay u Dey watermark d pics na u go snap d mansion."

@olanma100:

"Looks like a psychiatric facility. Doesn’t give the family/home vibe."

@royswurld:

"The kind of vanity I want with my man."

@lolocontrol102:

"If I get this type with my man na to get our own community. I go born 20."

@pearlveeva93:

"Vanity upon vanity."

@igwelalaa:

"At d end at one room dem go sleep ...mk no body pressure anybody."

@egc__999:

"Look like I know this place this place for Ikorodu side."

@joyanohobi:

"Not pleasing at all for that amount. It looks like huge concrete boxes all over."

@david90_olly:

"I dnt think I can have that money for my life again.. even if i work 24hrs 7days, God don bless some people."

@chuksyno:

"Nothing concern this one with heavenly raise."

