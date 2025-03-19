A funny conversation between skit maker Emanuella and a lady during a TikTok live is trending online

A clip captured the moment the lady accused Emmanuella of doing BBL as she queried the size of her backside

Emanuella's response to the claim also stirred reactions from many Nigerian netizens as many believe the duo were only having fun on TikTok

Teen comedian and skit maker Emanuella Samuel of Mark Angel comedy in a trending video debunked claims about her undergoing BBL surgery.

The topic on Emanuella undergoing BBL emerged during her TikTok live conversation with a lady who made funny remarks about the skit maker's back side.

Emanuella, who has faced criticism in the past over her dance videos she shared online, could not hold back the laughter after the lady insisted she was no longer her usual self.

The lady claimed Emanuella used the money she made from skitmaking to undergo surgery to have a bigger backside.

"Emanuella grow yanch for my eyes, Emanuella one day you go confess say you do BBL, you use all your comedy money and do BBL," the lady said in the funny clip.

Emanuella could be seen laughing as she denied going under the knife.

"It is God's doing," she said, reacting to her transformation.

Watch funny video between Emmanuella and a lady who accused her of doing BBL:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuella addressed fans in the New Year and shared her gratitude for the previous one.

She shared her faith and anticipation, believing that God has a significant plan for her ahead of the year.

Her message, however, triggered reactions as it was shared a few hours after Mark Angel reflected on his major losses of 2024.

Reactions trail Emanuella's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail the video as netizens shared diverse opinions, read them below:

dreginald_ said:

"They might be having fun but did they actually think that the young girl wouldn’t grow?"

africas_jagbajantis_vines12 reacted:

"This Emmanuella weyn dey make us laugh, see as she's actually enjoying good laugh herself. Alas, everyone is human. God bless her. Her laughter alone has lightened the beginning of my own day already. Na her own laugh just come dey make me laugh for here."

sobaloju11 said:

"How tinubu won take believe say we dey suffer."

adiesbluebitee wrote:

"It won't be funny if this girl first me marry oo."

watermelonshuga._ said:

"Where's the nyash please?"

fashiondiarywithbanky reacted:

"You want her to have stunted growth? Or why are you expecting to see the same Emmanuela you watched years ago??"

they_call_me_mistaelliot said:

"Kid weh dey born for my eyes like this don get yansh and I never marry yet 😭God na who dey do me like this."

Emanuella whines her waist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Emanuella dropped a video as she teased her fans and followers about her dancing skills.

The teen comedian was seen dancing to singer Victony's hit song 'Soweto'. She displayed some good dance steps while whining her waist to the admiration of her fans.

While some netizens asked if she was no longer into comedy, others tried to caution her.

