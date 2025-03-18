Nigerian content creator Untouchable Comedes has left many gushing online after he shared his visit to Pete Edochie

This surfaced a few days after the comedian’s reported ghastly motor accident where his car got damaged

In the recent clip shared online, Untouchable walked into a room where the veteran actor was and their interaction had netizens glued to their phones

Nigerian content creator Chibuike Gabriel, also known as Untouchable Comedies, recently met with Nollywood legend Pete Edochie amid his ill state.

The skit maker had the internet in fear on March 14 after he shared a video showing the moment he was involved in a ghastly auto crash.

Untouchable Comedies, who was in the news over his visit to veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu's residence with a friend, was seen in the video looking shocked as his car appeared to be destroyed beyond repair.

A video showed some individuals lifting the content producer and assisting him to a facility for medical assistance. Another video showed how the car was wrecked beyond repair while being pulled from a drainage.

In response to the incident, Untouchable Comedies thanked God for saving him, writing in a caption: "God saved my life."

A few days after that, the content creator was spotted in a location with Pete Edochie. A viral video captured how the veteran actor warmly welcomed his junior colleague.

Untouchable, who was still in a collar bandage, was seen kneeling to greet Pete, who used his hands to tap on the skit maker's back while offering prayers.

After the spiritual moment, the comedian interacted freely with the people around the vicinity before taking his leave.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Untouchable Comedies visits Pete Edochie

Legit.ng compiles reactions online

Chinyere Ugo said:

"Untouchable Comedies our Legend great lion I so much love all her movie papa I tap from his prayer untouchable you are so lucky I thank God for your life how is precious."

Og NaZzy wrote:

"Untouchable thank God for your life for your safety is all by the grace of God if not by his grace where could you be now God has given you a second chance to leave so by his grace his mercies is upon you remain blessed I wish to meet you untouchable face-to-face and so many actress and actors that is my dream prayers bye fans."

Zamani Comedy TV said:

"How did u get there. Or there is hospital in his house.. u dey act movie.., u say na accident. Well enjoy Facebook ego Untouchable Comedies."

Chioma Dandy wrote:

"Untouchable nothing will happen to you but please the doctor should check very well if there is blood clot in your body biko both your heart area, that's the most important one. God be with you."

B.O.D Republic said:

"Two legends. One in the movie industry and the other in the comedy industry."

Hammed Ademola said:

"Why people know want says the truth for (untouchable),I thank God for you bro,but next time my advice for you is this if you don’t want to lose ur life ultimately,(Don’t drive and be doing videos by yourself again)anybody wey can reach him help me forward this message to him is very important???"

Ayeni Joseph Afolabi wrote:

"You will not die young God will always protect you and your wife precious. Love you."

Odumodu Blvck hospitalised

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that rapper Odumodu Blvck was involved in a car accident.

The singer shared pictures from the incident as well as a photo of him on a hospital bed.

"Big Kala self dey collect drip .. Na wa for Malaria oh, he no Dey fear “Anti world Gangsta," a fan wrote.

