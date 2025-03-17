Some Celestial Church choir members have been captured taunting one of their member's with Burna Boy's lambo freestyle in church

The singer had composed a song for Sophia Egbueje after she alleged that he promised her a Lamborghini but didn't fulfil his promise

The action of the church members generated comments among fans, who saw the viral video online

A video has captured what some Celestial Church choir members decided to do to one of their members, who didn't come for rehearsal.

Legit.ng had reported that Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy had composed a song for Sophia Egbueje after she claimed that he failed to get her a Lamborghini he promised in exchange for bedroom favours.

Fans react to video of Celestial Church choir. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, some choir members were at their choir seat when a lady wanted to join them.

However, they prevented her from opening the door that led to their seat because of her offence.

They started singing Burna Boy's Lambo freestyle for her while they were dancing and making faces at her.

Choir members share lady's offence

Stating the reason they were preventing her from entering the choir area, they said she failed to turn up for rehearsal, but she felt she could sing with them.

The lady, who was prevented from entering the choir area, was embarrassed as she turned back and covered her mouth while leaving.

Celestial Church choir dances to Burna Boy's song. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Recall, that a few celebrities have been sighted in white garment churches before Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy and his family were once seen attending thanksgiving in a white garment church.

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, was also seen a few months ago in church, and she even donated money to the church.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to choir video

Reactions have trailed the video of what some Celestial Church choir were doing. Here are some of the comments below:

@SundayDavi48809 reacted:

"This one too na church? This is the worst video I have seen. You can not embody light and darkness in same vessel."

@paragunn commented:

"The drummer needs some lashes

@D3Sweetheart shared:

"Make them come make heaven make I see.I will say this people are not Christian sha."

All sort of frivolities

@naijatrumpet said:

"It's a choir practice session, they're just playing around, come to think of the best musicians and instrumentalist came from church."

@heisfumes reacted;

"if una fit do like this for church, why Tinubu no go do us anyhow unserious generation!."

@GreatMindsComm shared:

"I have a feeling you deliberately tag this Cherubim and Seraphim because obviously everyone knows this is Celestial Church of Christ. Still, I don't know why things like this is now being introduced in Nigerian Churches."

Source: Legit.ng