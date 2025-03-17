Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii, recently turned 30 and she celebrated it in a big way

On March 17, 2025, Nikos clocked the milestone age and a lavish party was organised to mark the special occasion

Videos from the event went viral on social media and it showed several dignitaries in attendance including her Osun state governor father, Ademola Adeleke

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii with real name Adenike Adeleke has turned 30 in style.

On March 17, 2025, the lifestyle vlogger and budding musician turned the milestone age and she made the occasion a special one.

To mark her 30th birthday, Nikos Babii organised a lavish party where she invited close friends and family to celebrate with her. The event took place at Scarlet Club in Lagos and several VIPs were in attendance.

Nigerians gush over Nikos Babii's 30th birthday party. Photos: @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

In videos that were posted online by Goldmyne TV and spotted by Legit.ng, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke was spotted at Nikos Babii’s 30th birthday. Other socialites such as TikTok star Peller, comedian Bovi, Fake Poco, the celebrant’s brothers BRed and Shina Rambo, her cousin Tunejee and others were in attendance.

See the moment Peller arrived at the venue of Nikos Babii’s 30th birthday:

Governor Adeleke with Shina Peters and other VIPs at his daughter’s birthday party:

Nikos Babii gets sprayed with customised ‘naira notes’ with her face on it at her birthday party:

Fake Poco calls for Nikos Babii to cut her birthday cake:

Bovi and Tunji Adeleke celebrate with Nikos Babii:

Influencer Enioluwa shows up to celebrate with Nikos Babii:

Reactions to Nikos Babii’s 30th birthday party

After videos from Nikos Babii’s 30th birthday party made the rounds on social media, many netizens shared their thoughts about the star-studded special occasion. While some fans dropped their well-wishes, others raised doubts about the celebrant’s age: while some others also talked about her getting sprayed real naira notes:

Videos from Nikos Babii's 30th birthday party trends. Photos: @Nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

Swt_juie said:

“Normally Nikos na girl with big vibes 🔥🔥🔥I love her energy already ❤️.”

_lettieofficial said:

“Best wishes boo. Happy Birthday Nikos Livinnnnnng🔥”

Sinath_tosin said:

“She really look old for the 30 years even with all their family wealth, it is well.”

Chuks.andre said:

“She's Pretty Abeg.”

4everprince1 said:

“Akpabio go don dey eye out Nikkos.”

___evely_n said:

“Nikos look her age pls, I don’t know what is wrong with u people.”

Queenkay_official0 said:

“30 or 50 ?”

Badgalci04 said:

“The babe looks 30 na, she’s just big. U know big people tend to look older but her face looks her age. Wetin dey do una for this comment section.”

Omoba_ad04 said:

“Oya make dem go catch this ones na say dem dey spray naira notes 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY jareee NIKOS LIVING don’t forget to keep living in good health and wealth insha Allahu.”

Nikky_1884 said:

“One thing I like about rich people’s dem no Dey reduce their ages or hide it but Awon kan wey mistakenly make it dem no Dey ever gree leave their 20s.”

Aramideolakanmi said:

“The governor is in attendance ooo.”

Ibimsjy_ said:

“Oya na make em go carry em put for prison bcx say dem spray bar 😂.. Power is power 🔥.”

Nikos Babii drops new song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nikos Babii recently released her first music single to the joy of fans.

On March 7, 2025, social media was buzzing with excitement after the lifestyle influencer of the Nikos Living fame posted a snippet on her official Instagram page to announce her new single titled DND.

Shortly after the news of Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii’s newly released track went viral, it was trailed by reactions from Nigerians. While some netizens expected the song to be a flop without listening to it, the majority of the others were impressed with the track and praised Nikos’ singing and rapping talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng