Nigerian rapper Falz has reacted to Funke Akindele’s kissing scene with Efa Iwara in a new movie

The kiss occurs in Finding Me, a new movie release co-directed and produced by Funke

Falz’s response ties into his past collaborations with Funke, notably in Jenifa’s Diary and Everybody Loves Jenifa

Falz, whose full name is Folarin Falana, reacted to a viral kissing scene featuring Funke Akindele and Efa Iwara from the recently released Prime Video movie Finding Me.

Falz shared a video on his verified Instagram page reacting to a clip from the video, and his reaction has stirred interest due to his close association with Funke.

Having played Segun, Jenifa’s love interest in Jenifa’s Diary, Falz has a history of sharing the screen with Funke in romantic roles. His response to her locking lips with Efa Iwara—an actor recently photographed with her in February 2025—hints at a mix of surprise, jealousy and curiosity, given their well-documented on-screen dynamic.

Context of the Kissing Scene in Finding Me

The kissing scene is a highlight of Finding Me, a film co-directed by Funke Akindele and Isioma Osaje, with Funke also serving as producer. Released in early 2025, the movie marks another milestone in Funke’s career, blending her signature storytelling with bold creative choices.

Efa, her co-star in the scene, brings a fresh dynamic to her repertoire, contrasting with her past romantic pairings, such as with Falz in Everybody Loves Jenifa. The project underscores Funke’s versatility, moving from comedy to more layered narratives, and her kiss with Efa has quickly become a talking point, amplified by Falz’s reaction.

Fans react to Falz's video

@nancyisimeofficial said;

Na last year we get your time

@officialyungwillis said;

Why is the world so wicked

@layiwasabi said;

I knew it!! I warned you about this Jenifa geh!!

@msjazzyfied said;

They kissed And it was MULTIPLE TIMES O!

@olayodejuliana said;

Omo Shege I feel very sorry for you right now

@faithytrip said;

Do you need ice water?

@msfoyin said;

Lmaooooooooooo. Last last na everybody go chop breakfast

@foladelef said;

The slowmo and soundtrack. Folarin, plisssss

therealfemi said;

@flakes_ff and @foladelef you might need to send help

@hawtmoe said;

Omo see the way she close and twist her eyes, it’s finished

@mcoded_ said;

It's FINDING ME season, if you have not seen the movie, how you wan take sleep for night?

@tracys__treat sais;

Sege don’t cry don’t cry!!

Kaiii.. Aunty Jenifa even closed eye during the kizz part

Funke Akindele & Falz Spark Relationship Rumour

On December 9, 2024, Legit.ng reported that Falz and Funke Akindele held hands and danced at a movie premiere like a couple.

At the Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere at Filmhouse Cinema IMAX in Lekki, Funke and Falz danced intimately, reigniting rumours of a real-life connection.

Playing Jenifa and Shege, their chemistry was palpable, echoing their on-screen kiss that night.

