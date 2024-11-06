Months after his NSPPD UK conference, videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer conference in Liberia have surfaced in the media

Aside from the popular cleric, Mercy Chinwo was also on the prayer ground, where she ministered in songs to Liberians

The videos from the prayer conference have stirred comments from Nigerian Christians on social media

Social media is abuzz with videos from Nigerian cleric Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International's “New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration” (NSPPD) conference in Liberia.

A video showed the moment Pastor Jerry casually arrived at the prayer ground amid joyful noise from Liberians who were excited to see the cleric.

Mercy Chinwo shares video from her ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's conference. Credit: jerryeze/mercychinwo

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who also graced the event, shared a video from her ministration at the prayer conference as she left the audience singing to some of her popular songs.

Sharing a video from her ministration, Mercy wrote in a caption:

"We cannot fathom what God did in Liberia The fellowship, testimonies, miracles, were mind-bloing. To Him be all the glory now and Forever."

Watch video showing the moment Pastor Jerry Eze arrived at the Liberia prayer conference below:

Watch video as Mercy Chinwo ministers in Liberia below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Chinwo also ministered at Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer conference in the UK back in August.

Reactions on Mercy Chinwo's ministration

Read the comments below:

odinakaiyiogwe:

"To serve God is the best decision ever."

vhic_thorszn:

"She carry grace(his grace)."

donwilly01_:

"Mercy Chinwo!! A pride to the nation!!"

debstarbeauty__empire:

"It’s only God that can do this see me smiling all through the video."

officialnifferscreations:

"We over love you ooo 001 worldwide."

charis.touchasooke:

"It's the part " they kept saying we love you..." For me....JESUS indeed be PRAISED."

debstarbeauty__empire:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

Pastor Jerry Eze builds house for Ondo widow

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the cleric extended his generosity to a widow in Ondo state.

This heartwarming gesture was captured in a video as Bishop, and Reverend Mrs Felix Adejumo were seen dedicating a new house Pastor Jerry built for the widow.

"You people always on about the proceeds from his YouTube page, can you see this please," a netizen said.

