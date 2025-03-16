While some celebrities are non-religious or keep their beliefs hidden from the public view, others have spoken out about their intention to adopt a new religion

Some have converted to Christianity, while others have joined Islam, raising questions about their reasons

Legit.ng takes a look at popular Nigerian celebrities who have bravely switched religions for love

There is a popular axiom that says love knows no bounds, and several Nollywood celebrities have demonstrated that love can transcend religion.

Legit.ng noted some celebrities who have openly stated or been rumoured to have accepted a new religion for the sake of love.

Celebrities who converted to Islam after marriage. Credit: @priscyojo, @mercyaigbe, @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe admits converting to Islam because of her husbnd

Shortly after her marriage to her second husband, Kazim Adeoti, also known as Adekaz, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe changed her religion from Christianity to Islam.

In an old interview with TVC, Aigbe revealed that she converted to Islam because of her love for her husband. She said:

“I love my husband so much. I don't think any woman would have gone through what I went through if it wasn't for love.”

The actress and her husband sponsored a Ramadan lecture in March 2023, where she spoke about accepting Islam and disclosed her Islamic name, Hajia Minnah.

Sound Sultan's Igbo wife converts after marriage, changes her name

Late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan's wife, Chichi Morah, converted to Islam and changed her name to Farida Fasasi after marrying the deceased in 2009.

In 2014, the late Naija Ninja boss cleared the air over his Christian wife, Chichi Morah's, conversion to Islam.

Sound Sultan revealed that he never coerced her to adopt Islam, but that her love for the religion led her to change her religious beliefs.

Actress Adebimpe Oyebade changes to Islamic name after Muslim marriage

Nollywood star Adebimpe Oyebade aka Mo Bimpe switched to Islam when she wedded her Muslim colleague AbdulLateef Adedimeji, and officially announced her Islamic name as RAHMATULLAH.

Adebimpe Oyebade, now Rahmah Adebimpe Adedimeji, is from a Christian family. She got married to Lateef on December 22, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria.

A few days after their wedding, Rahmah Adebimpe took to social media to publicly declare her Islamic name.

Laide Bakare leaves her Christian husband for her Islamic lover

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare changed from Christianity to Islam after her breakup with her first husband.

The movie star has since moved on with Alhaji Tunde Orilowo, who is fondly known as ATM. Not long after she moved on with the man, she converted to Islam.

Mercy Aigbe and other celebrities who converted to Islam. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Liz Da Silva leaves her Christian background for Muslim

Nigerian actress Elizabeth Omowunmi Tekovi Da-Silva, aka Liz Da Silva, was thought to be Christian until she allegedly had a child with former NURTW Oshodi president Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo.

When their relationship did not work out, she married a Muslim man named Olaoye. Liz converted to Islam and took the name Aishat after the birth of her son, Roheem as she joined her new family.

Fathia Balogun leaves Roman Catholic for Islam

Popular actress Fathia Balogun was born into a Roman Catholic family, but marriage changed her faith. The movie star converted to Islam and adopted the Muslim name Fatia.

This was after she expressed her beliefs in cherubim and seraphim, until her marriage to actor Saidi Balogun brought a new shift in her life. Fathia currently holds an Islamic chieftaincy title called Atesin Se Adinni.

Priscilla Ojo bears Muslim name after marriage to Tanzania husband

Renowned Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, spurred rumours about converting to Islam after she tied the knot with her Tanzania husband Juma Jux on February 7, 2025, in a Muslim wedding.

Priscy made a post online, revealing her new name to her fans. According to her, she is now known as "HADIZA MKAMBALA".

Priscy Ojo and husband fly to Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is having her best moments as a married woman.

The young influencer, who turned a year older on March 13, shared stunning images of herself and Tanzanian husband Juma Jux as they travelled to Saudi Arabia.

New pictures, video of the love birds from one of the historical sites in the Middle East country have ignited a frenzy online as netizens celebrate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng