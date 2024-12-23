Toke Makinwa has shown gratitude to God for 2024 as she organised a praise party and invited some of her friends

In her post about her event, she appreciated God that it was a good year for her even though she tore her prayer request at some points

She gave the year a new name and prayed for the next year while sharing her desire and plan to God

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, recently held a praise session in appreciation to God for 2024.

In a post on her Instagram handle, the lady, who was taunted by Verydarkman for doing BBL months ago, appreciated God that he did see her as the world sees her.

Celebrities storm Toke Makinwa's praise party. Photo credit@tokemakinwa

Makinwa said 2024 was a year of no gree for anyone. She also appreciated God that he didn't judge her as the world does.

She shared her desire for the new year and prayed for the people, who came to grace her event.

Toke Makinwa invites Yinka Alaseyori

The fashion icon, invited gospel artist, Yinka Alaseyori as her guest minister and shared pictures of the event.

Makinwa also shared her biggest lesson this year, which she called her willingness to know God. She vowed to continue praising God till 2025.

This is not the first time that Makinwa will be holding a thanksgiving party. She held one month ago when she turned 40.

What fans said about Makinwa's praise session

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the event organised by Makinwa. Here are some of the comments below:

@tomike_a:

"A time was had in His presence."

@ladytamar_:

"God’s child."

@uptown_oyinda:

"Love you, thanks for hosting this."

@annieroyalty_clothings:

"I love the fact you have a heart of Gratitude, God bless you now and always Tokstar, I love you."

@oby_christina:

"Rooting for Toke anytime . Merry Christmas."

@fatimah_celebrity_teacher:

"The wrist, the neck , the fingers! Screaming billion dolls."

@pinkiefied:

"Perfect way to close out the year."

