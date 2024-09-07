A video has shown how Odunlade Adekola was received when traders sighted him at Idumota market

In the clip, three celebrities, Toyin Abraham, Toke Makinwa and Odunlade were passing, and the market women easily recognised the actor

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their hot takes about the three celebrities in the comments section

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola shared a video showing the massive love he received from traders in the Idumota market, also known as Eko market, when he passed through the place.

In the recording, he was seen being held by some women, while a crowd of young men also followed him.

Traders at Eko market hailed Odunlade Adekola and ignored Toke and Toyin. Photo credit @odunaldeadekola/@tokemakinwa/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Many women screamed the name of the movie act, who has a high-grossing film, and some praised him for his acting prowess.

In the caption of his post, he thanked the traders for the show of love and prayed that they would make good sales.

Marketers shun Toyin Abraham and Toke Makinwa

Another video also captured the moment Toke Makinwa and another high-grossing actress, Toyin Abraham, were passing by.

The two celebrities quietly passed through a street without receiving any recognition from the traders.

It seemed they were not recognised on the street they took to their destination.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odunlade's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@olabzy:

But you didn’t notice the crowd screaming Odunlade’s name. They are obviously working and last i checked going to the market is not a crime.

@akpajosephine:

"As things hard now everybody dey enter market by themselves so make them no go market again?you all self ."

@theladyjokelet:

"The love people have for you is crazy."

@toyin_abraham:

"Missing you already bro, thanks for coming."

@anikefade72:

"Odunomoadekola people go vote for you oo if you contest for election. You're such a wonderful person."

@patosine3:

"I don’t know why tears have to come out of my eye after watching the video, love you both."

@supastarwealth:

"This man right here is so blessed and loved."

@eazy5.0:

"You are the best. God will never shame you IJn. And don’t forget never to eat d forbidden fruit o fornication."

@femiakinyemi_official:

"God bless u the star maker."

@serenitees_wears:

"The love is overwhelming."

@premiumfirstgrade_wears:

"To know uncle @odunomoadekola is to know love. You are too real and very down to earth. You love everyone you meet and work with genuinely so therefore you deserve all the love and winnings Sir."

Toyin Abraham asks God for help

Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham made a cryptic post that sparked outrage among her fans on social media.

The mother of one had taken to her Insta story to state that she needed God's help more than anything.

Many of her followers replied in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the president of Nigeria.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng