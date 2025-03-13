Nigerian singer Teni showcased her musical talent by composing an impromptu love song for TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis during a live session

The event underscores the growing connection between mainstream Nigerian entertainers and social media influencers, as Teni joined Peller and Jarvis on their TikTok platform to entertain fans.

The lighthearted moment, captured in a viral video, thrilled viewers and sparked reactions across social media

On March 12, 2025, Nigerian singer Teni made waves on social media by composing a love song for TikTok sensations Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jarvis, during their TikTok live session.

The spontaneous freestyle, shared widely on Instagram, captured Teni’s lyrical prowess as she crafted a romantic tune tailored for the couple.

Teni freestyles for Peller and Jarvis on TikTok live. Photo Credit: @tenientertainer/@realjadrolita/@peller089

Source: Instagram

This event, occurring just before midnight on March 13, 2025, added a fresh chapter to Peller and Jarvis’ ongoing public narrative, showcasing their ability to attract notable figures from the entertainment industry into their digital orbit.

What song did Teni compose for Jarvis and Peller?

In the video posted on Instagram, Teni is seen singing a melodious song for the lovers, with a guitarist playing some background melody. The lyrics read, “Pelle loves you, Jarvis. He love you so much.” See the post below;

Reactions from fans to the Teni freestyle to Peller and Jarvis

@ewatomi_bosslady said;

“The attention dis guy is getting is insane

@tee_official68 said;

“Teni’s voice is so unique”

@officialkingii said;

“The love is for now and for years to come …#jarpel_infinity 💙 ♥️ 🔥

@sir_sunneh said;

“She got the voice ♥️ 👏

@quinsapphy said;

“Shame wear me virony pad for Nyash 😂 😂 😂 “

@nabcobafeg03093 said;

“I love them but the boy is such a FOOL he speaks and behaves like a TODDLER”

@mizz_nitex said;

"Teni has a beautiful voice"

@pipers_blog said;

"This guy no get steeze at all who b him manager 😂"

@enibabz_of__lagos said;

"I hope yu can understand that her Last Word. No woman no …………."

@whyzwon_studios said;

"No woman no cry , peller u no hear that one o😂"

@badboivegas_ said;

"Em don warn am lowkey, no woman no cry 👏"

Peller and Jarvis TikTok power

Peller and Jarvis have built a formidable presence on TikTok, evolving from individual creators to a recognized pair. Their journey has included viral moments like Peller’s proposal to Jarvis in December 2024 and their joint appearances at events.

Teni’s participation in their live session reflects their pull beyond TikTok, bridging the gap between social media fame and traditional celebrity circles.

Earlier instances, such as their visit to Davido’s home or Anthony Joshua joining Peller’s Instagram Live, hint at their knack for attracting high-profile attention. Teni’s love song further cements their status as a couple whose appeal transcends platforms.

Peller Proposes to Jarvis

Recall Legit.ng published a story documenting when Peller proposed to Jarvis during a public event, presenting her with a ring and sparking excitement among fans.

Teni sings for Peller and Jarvis on TikTok live. Photo Credit: @tenientertainer/@realjadrolita/@peller089

Source: Instagram

The proposal video showed Peller kneeling, with Jarvis initially stunned before accepting amidst cheers.

He later teased a 2025 wedding, listing celebrities expected to attend. He later teased a 2025 wedding, listing celebrities expected to attend.

