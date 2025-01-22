Former BBNaija housemate Erica Nlewedim has responded to a fan who begged for her Van Cleef designer bracelet

The X user @ThitVince asked her the number of retweets she wanted before she will give her the fashion item, and she gave him a response

@ThitVince was not comfortable with Erica's response and he insisted he wanted the Van Cleef till she gave him a positive response

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim, and a fan made the news after the fan begged for her Van Cleef designer bracelet.

The fan @ThitVince had promised to retweet her posts as many times as she wishes, and he asked her how many she wanted before she would give him her bracelet.

Erica gives fan money after he begged him for bracelet. Image credit: @EricaNlewedim

Source: Twitter

In her response, she asked the guy how many retweets she should give him so that he would work hard. Her tweet caused laughter among netizens, but it did not stop the fan from persisting with his request.

BBNaija Erica Nlewedim gifts fan money

The former reality star-turned-actress said that she will not give the fan her Van Cleef, however, he should send her his account details and she will send him some money.

After Erica credited the fan's Opay account with some money, he expressed gratitude to her and still insisted he wanted her Van Cleef bracelet.

See Erica and fan's tweets below

Check out their next conversation below:

Fan thanks Erica below:

Reactions as Erica gifts fan money

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Erica Nlewedim gifts a fan some money below:

@Harrywealth79 commented:

"E don tey wey I know say you be 'mother Theresa'. Thank you for shutting the mouth of those who think otherwise."

@OkekeEstherIfe1 said:

"Awww, thank you Erica."

@OmololaOjo8 reacted:

"Awww, mine too."

@Dimejishegzz said:

"Erica biko do me small thing too bike o. Nothing dey I swear. January is not smiling at me please."

@ComfortDfw commented:

"You are a sweet soul. You are a gift to those who are in your life. I hope people realize that you are a form of sunshine that can brighten anyone’s life. Queen, you are worthy and deserving of everything good the world has to offer @EricaNlewedim, my queen just say send aza ma."

@okeugosamuel2 said:

"How una dey send money because of Van Cleef. Me I don't need Van Cleef all I need is just Money for Egusi Soup."

@falade_ade19338 reacted:

"No send more than 30k o. Because na wetin go vex me be that. You are a celebrity so act like one baby girl."

Erica gives man N100

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija'a Erica had given a man who had been trolling her the sum of N100 after he apologized not to abuse her again.

The former reality star had asked that people who had lashed out at her in the past should show proof and send their account details.

A man stated why he has been abusing her and asked for forgiveness while expecting N100k as promised by Erica.

